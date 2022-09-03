Themanifest Ranked Konstant Infosolutions as the Top Indian Web Development Company
Konstant Infosolutions is recognized as one of the top Indian web development companies in Themanifest 's 2022 list.UNITED STATES, September 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Themanifest is one of the leading B2B research, rating, and review sites that analyze the IT services providers worldwide depending on multiple quantitative and qualitative factors. Some of the most important factors of comparison are client reviews, company experience, industry recognition, market presence, and so on.
This time Themanifest analyzed the web development companies in India on the above-mentioned factors. Konstant Infosolution, an India-based web development company secured the rank in the list.
Konstant Infosolutions was founded in 2003 and since then offers a mobile app and web development services for all scales of businesses globally. Being a goal-oriented company and putting client satisfaction above all Konstant received 4.8-star ratings on Themanifest.
The company is ISO 9001:2015 Certified which means all the solutions developed by the company comply with the regulations and adhere to the best industry standards.
There are multiple reasons behind the selection of Konstant as the premier Indian web development company, some of them are as follows;
● 19+ years of experience
● 2500 happy clients worldwide
● 180+ tech professionals
● 64% client retention rate
● PMP & SCRUM Certified Team
● Flexible engagement models to make development pocket-friendly
The portfolio of the company speaks the name of the fortune brands like Volkswagen, Thomasville, RawBank, Nestle, Wonder Cement, Del Monte, and many others. The industries Konstant serves include education, real estate, on-demand, banking & finance, travel & hospitality, food & restaurant, and so forth.
Be it a startup or a Fortune 500 company, Konstant follows a detailed-oriented development methodology that starts with the requirement analysis and goes to the deployment of the industry-leading solution. By doing so, Konstant aims to offer web development services that align with the specific business needs and objectives. The company also holds expertise in trending technologies such as AI, ML, AR/VR, IoT, Cloud, Wearable, and so on to add additional value to the client’s projects.
