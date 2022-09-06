Global Female Pelvic Implants Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Female Pelvic Implants Market seg

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insightace Analytics Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Female Pelvic Implants Market- by Product (Vaginal Mesh Implants, Vaginal Sling and Vaginal Graft Implants), Indication Type (Pelvic Organ Prolapse and Stress Urinary Incontinence), End-Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Specialty Clinics), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by Insightace Analytics, the global Female Pelvic Implants market was valued at US$ 104.5 Million in 2021. It is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11.4 % during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

A woven synthetic implant used to treat pelvic organ prolapse, and stress urinary incontinence is a female pelvic implant. Several types of implants, including vaginal mesh implants, vaginal slings, and vaginal graft implants, are commonly utilized in operation. Stress urinary incontinence (SUI) and pelvic organ prolapse (POP) are expected to be frequent disorders affecting women worldwide, with significant morbidity and a negative impact on quality of life. Female pelvic implants are devices used to treat pelvic organ prolapse (POP) or stress urinary incontinence (SUI). Treatment for these conditions/disorders involves inserting pelvic implant devices into the patient's vagina.

The rising prevalence of vaginal problems among older women and the lack of effective therapeutic options for SUI and POP will drive demand for female pelvic implants. The global pelvic implant market is predicted to increase significantly over the forecast period as women become more aware of the treatment options for stress urinary incontinence (SUI) and pelvic organ prolapse (POP). The enormous increase in health care expenditure across various emerging regions and the increased number of current research and development efforts are also driving demand. However, the low rate of efficacy following pelvic implantation and issues with pelvic organ prolapse are impeding the growth of the female pelvic implant market. Because of the lockup, COVID-19 is expected to negatively influence the female pelvic implant market because of the lockup. The virus's rapid spread shook supplies and demand, slowing the growth of the female pelvic implants industry.

North America is anticipated to contribute to the Female Pelvic Implants market over the forecast years because of favorable government rules, regulations, reimbursement procedures, and rising healthcare spending in the region. Furthermore, rising awareness among women about the problems and treatment of POP and SUI, as well as rising R&D investments in the region, are expected to drive growth in the female pelvic implants market. In addition, the Asia Pacific Female Pelvic Implants market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The region's market is likely to be driven by an increasing population and an increase in pelvic organ prolapse and stress urinary incontinence in the coming years. Growth is partly attributed to the implementation of beneficial government policies and increased healthcare spending by public and private entities in these regions.

Major market players operating in the Female Pelvic Implants market include Johnson & Johnson, Coloplast A/S, Becton, Dickinson, and Company (C. R. Bard, Inc), Boston Scientific Corporation, pfm medical ag, Cook Medical, Betatech Medical, Dipromed Srl, Promedon Group, Caldera Medical, Cousin Biotech, THT bio-science, DynaMesh / FEG Textiltechnik, American Medical Systems, and ABISS and other prominent players.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In November 2020, Coloplast bought Nine Continents Medical, Inc. to grow its medical device product portfolio.

• In 2019, The FDA completed its comprehensive evaluation of data associated with the resin used to produce Boston Scientific's vaginal mesh. US federal law restricts the sale of these devices to orders from a surgeon.

Market Segments

Global Female Pelvic Implants Market, by Product, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Vaginal Mesh Implants

• Vaginal Sling

• Vaginal Graft Implants

Global Female Pelvic Implants Market, by Indication Type, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Pelvic Organ Prolapse

• Stress Urinary Incontinence

Global Female Pelvic Implants Market, by End-User, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Specialty Clinics

Global Female Pelvic Implants Market, by Region, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Female Pelvic Implants Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Female Pelvic Implants Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Female Pelvic Implants Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Female Pelvic Implants Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Female Pelvic Implants Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

