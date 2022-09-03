Anthony Pellegrino, Founder of Goldstone Financial Group, Featured on ABC7 to Discuss Inflation

Anthony Pellegrino is the founder of Goldstone Financial Group Goldstone Financial Group work with clients to provide lifetime income planning

Recently, Anthony Pellegrino visited the team at ABC7 to talk about the subject of inflation, which has been on the minds of business owners and consumers .

OAKBROOK TERRACE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anthony Pellegrino is one of the founders of Goldstone Financial Group (www.GoldstoneFinancialGroup.com), an SEC Registered Investment Adviser. He is a fiduciary and holds a Series 65 securities license and an Illinois Department of Insurance license. Anthony co-hosts the "Securing Your Financial Future™" television show airing on CBS Sunday mornings following "Face the Nation." He has also been featured on ABC7 to discuss a variety of subjects related to financial planning, retirement, estates, and tax preparation.

Recently, Anthony Pellegrino visited the team at ABC7 to talk about the subject of inflation, which has been on the minds of business owners and consumers alike for the last nine months, as the United States has seen levels of inflation unlike anything since the 1970s and 1980s. Regarding the current state of the economy, Mr. Pellegrino stated: “CNBC recently reported that 77% of retirees stated that their biggest concern about retirement right now is inflation. And it’s for good reason because inflation rates have soared to their highest rate in forty years, but here’s something that’s even more interesting, well-known economist and inflation expert Peter Schiff recently said that ‘if we measured consumer prices the same way that we did back in 1982, the inflation rate in 2021 would be roughly 15%,’ which would be the highest in our country’s history.”

Mr. Pellegrino went on to comment: “Everyone knows that what we are paying right now is more than we have ever paid for things like gasoline, groceries, and household staples. Although the “Fed” has said that these issues are transitory it has become apparent that is not the case. And so for anyone who is looking to retire, the idea of ongoing persistent inflation is worrisome.”

When asked by the ABC7 interviewer what that would mean for retirees, Anthony Pellegrino replied, “Let me ask you a question, ‘What was your house worth 20 or 30 years ago versus what it’s worth today?’ So it’s not a night and day difference, but if you think about what it’s going to be worth 20 to 30 years from now, the biggest mistake people are making is basing their retirement goals based on what the price of things are today, not what they’re going to be 10-20 years from now.”

Anthony Pellegrino went on to offer a special arrangement to ABC7 viewers for receiving a free initial consultation, but also to extend the offer to viewers to come in and see any consultant at Goldstone Financial Group for a free consultation so that they could assist people, especially retirees, with retirement, tax, and estate planning with reference to the effects of inflation.

About Anthony Pellegrino, Founder of Goldstone Financial Group

Goldstone Financial Group's Anthony Pellegrino has dedicated his practice to not only assisting individuals in planning for their financial futures, but also to remaining by their side as a partner in accomplishing their goals. He creates financial programs that aim to provide regular, predictable profits despite market changes and risks. He accomplishes this by prioritizing the demands of his clientele. Anthony Pellegrino, as a fiduciary, has a legal obligation to prioritize his customers' needs over his own and is held to a higher ethical standard than non-fiduciary advisors.

Anthony Pellegrino was named one of the Top 10 Advisors in America in 2013 and ranked in the Top 1% of all Safe Money Specialists in the country. He has also been recognized as a Five Star Wealth Manager by Chicago Magazine twice, based on customer and peer votes. This is a consumer-based financial services award presented to wealth managers in the Chicago area who received the greatest overall client satisfaction scores. Pellegrino's rising popularity led him to share the stage with former President George W. Bush at the Ronald Reagan International Trade Center in Washington, D.C. He considers himself fortunate to be regarded as a financial expert in the Chicagoland area. Anthony Pellegrino has passed the Series 65 securities examination and is an Investment Adviser Representative. He also holds an Illinois insurance license.

More than 1,500 clients have been helped by Anthony Pellegrino and Goldstone Financial Group to bridge the wage gap during retirement by using accounts with lifetime income features to guarantee earnings and provide a paycheck for life.Pellegrino also provides professional asset management services through a broad range of actively managed accounts and assets. On Sunday mornings, Anthony Pellegrino can be seen on CBS as the co-host of the television show "Securing Your Financial Future." The show previously broadcast on WLS 890AM radio station for five years, where it was regarded as one of Chicago's most listened to financial and economic radio discussion shows. In his spare time and work at Goldstone Financial Group, Anthony Pellegrino enjoys spending time in the Elmhurst community with his wife and three children. He has a passion for supporting the U.S. military and is an active advocate and sponsor of the USO and Operation Support Our Troops.



