Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,139 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 232,193 in the last 365 days.

Smartsheet to Participate at Citi's 2022 Global Technology Conference

Smartsheet Inc. SMAR, the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Pete Godbole, is scheduled to present at Citi's 2022 Global Technology Conference in New York, New York, on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Smartsheet's investor website https://investors.smartsheet.com. Following the completion of the live event, a replay will be available until December 8, 2022.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet SMAR is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220902005348/en/

You just read:

Smartsheet to Participate at Citi's 2022 Global Technology Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.