Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,140 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 232,131 in the last 365 days.

Ingersoll Rand to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Ingersoll Rand Inc., IR a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, announced the following upcoming investor events:

- Vicente Reynal, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Vik Kini, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2022 Vertical Research Partners Global Industrials Conference on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 1:20 PM Eastern time.

- Vicente Reynal, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Vik Kini, Chief Financial Officer; and Mike Weatherred, Senior Vice President, IR Execution Excellence (IRX), will participate in a fireside chat at the 2022 Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 8:10 AM Pacific time.

A real-time audio webcast of the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference fireside chat can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website. A replay of the webcast will be available after conclusion of the fireside chat and can be accessed on the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website.

About Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. IR, driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to helping make life better for our employees, customers and communities. Customers lean on us for our technology-driven excellence in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions across 40+ respected brands where our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit www.IRCO.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220902005156/en/

You just read:

Ingersoll Rand to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.