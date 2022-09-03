25th Judicial District Nominating Commission to interview nominees for ...

TOPEKA—The 25th Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene at 9 a.m. Friday, September 30, to interview nominees for a district judge vacancy.



The vacancy will be created when Judge Wendel Wurst retires January 6, 2023.



The 25th Judicial District is composed of Finney, Greeley, Hamilton, Kearny, Scott, and Wichita counties.



Public access



Interviews are open to the public. They will take place at:



Finney County Courthouse

Room 301

425 N 8th

Garden City, KS 67846



The interview schedule will be announced once it’s finalized.



The nominees are:

Lara Blake Bors, Garden City, president and attorney, Bors Law, P.A.



Rebecca Jean Faurot, Scott City, attorney, Rebecca J. Faurot Attorney at Law, LLC; Scott County attorney; and City of Leoti attorney



Brian Sherwood, Garden City, assistant deputy Finney County attorney



Christopher James Velez, Syracuse, district magistrate judge, 25th Judicial District



Timothy Robert Woods, Garden City, district magistrate judge, 25th Judicial District



Accommodation



Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible:



ADA Coordinator

ADA@kscourts.org

785-296-2256

TTY at 711



Eligibility requirements



A nominee for district judge must be:

at least 30 years old;



a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years, whether as a lawyer, judge, or full-time teacher at an accredited law school; and



a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding office.



The nominating commission seeks nominations and then meets to interview nominees. Interviews are open to the public.



Nominees to governor



The nominating commission will select three to five people whose names will be submitted to the governor to fill this position according to statutory qualification and residency requirements. The governor has 60 days after receiving the names to decide whom to appoint.



If there are not sufficient nominees who reside in the judicial district who are deemed qualified by the commission, the commission may consider nominees who reside outside the district.



Term of office



After serving one year in office, a new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.



Nominating commission



The 25th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Dan Biles as the nonvoting chair; Jennifer Cunningham, Lucille Douglass, Walker Frey, John Lindner, Zachary Schultz, and William Heydman, Garden City; Ralph Goodnight, Lakin; Rita Wiles, Leoti; Christine Cupp, Scott City; Robert Gale Jr. and Megan Larkin, Syracuse; and Joyce Huddleston, Tribune.