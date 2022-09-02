Submit Release
Travel of Special Representative for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim to Tokyo

U.S. Special Representative for the DPRK Ambassador Sung Kim will travel to Tokyo September 7-9.  Special Representative Kim and Republic of Korea (ROK) Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn will participate in a trilateral meeting hosted by Japanese Director-General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Funakoshi Takehiro.  The three sides will discuss a broad range of issues, including our continued joint efforts to achieve the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.  Special Representative Kim will stress the U.S. commitment to dialogue, even while we will take all necessary action to address the threat Pyongyang poses to the United States and our allies.

This trilateral meeting underscores the importance of ongoing close U.S. collaboration with Japan and the ROK on DPRK issues and the ironclad U.S. commitment to the security of the ROK and Japan.

