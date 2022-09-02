Thousands of opportunities for Islanders to ensure their COVID-19 vaccinations are up-to-date, extended protection against the virus 

CANADA, September 2 - Health PEI has more than 3,500 available appointments at its clinics across the province this month for Islanders to get their next dose of COVID-19 vaccine and extend their protection against the virus and its variants through the fall and winter seasons.

Starting today and through the end of September, there are approximately 200 appointments at Health PEI-run COVID-19 immunization clinics for children 6 months to 4 years of age to get the primary series of the vaccine. There are approximately 300 available appointments for children 5 to 11 years of age and more than 3,000 appointments for those 12 years of age and older to get the primary series or booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Prince Edward Island follows the current National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommendations for COVID-19 vaccines, including:

children 6 months to 4 years of age are recommended to get a primary series (2 doses) of the COVID-19 vaccine. No booster is recommended at this time.

children 5 to 11 years of age are recommended to get a primary series (2 doses) of the vaccine, followed by a booster dose 6 months after completing the primary series.

individuals 12 years of age and older are recommended to get a primary series of the vaccine, followed by an initial booster dose 6 months after completing the primary series.

Individuals 12 years of age and older are recommended to get a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine 6 months after their last dose regardless of the number of booster doses previously received

Islanders previously infected with COVID-19 should wait three months following onset of symptoms or a positive test result (if no symptoms were experienced) before getting their next dose of COVID-19 vaccine to get the best possible protection.

In July and August, more than 16,000 Islanders received a COVID-19 vaccine at either a COVID-19 immunization clinic or at a partner pharmacy.

COVID-19 Immunization Clinics are located in Montague, Charlottetown, Summerside. Islanders can book an appointment for their child or themselves at an upcoming clinic either online at: Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine or by calling the COVID-19 booking line toll-free at 1-844-975-3303. Vaccination appointments can also be booked for individuals 12 years of age and older with any partner pharmacy.

Islanders are reminded that it should be at least 8 weeks since their first dose before they get their second dose in the primary series. It must be at least 6 months since receiving a second dose before individuals 5 years of age and older can receive a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Islanders who need to cancel or reschedule their appointment at a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic can do so through the online booking tool or by calling the COVID-19 booking line toll-free at 1-844-975-3303, or by connecting with the pharmacy where they booked their appointment.

For more information about Prince Edward Island’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program, including vaccine facts and frequently asked questions, visit COVID-19 Vaccines

