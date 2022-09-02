Extremities Market: Set To Experience Revolutionary Growth Till 2029

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the world extremities market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Body extremities are extended organs mainly involved in locomotive functions. The human body has four extremities i.e. two upper limbs and two lower limbs. The extremities market is a small portion of the orthopedic industry. The joint reconstruction procedures involve modification of the body extremities. The human skeleton has more than 200 bones which are supported by tendons, ligaments and muscles. Hence, the prime focus of orthopedic industries was manufacture of devices and treatment procedures for joints, spine, knee and hip. But, now-a-days the focus of leading players on extremities market is increasing day by day as they offer better treatment options and provide growth opportunities to the key players.

Major key players covered in the report -

DePuy Synthes (a wholly owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson),

Stryker Corporation,

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.,

Smith & Nephew plc,

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation,

Wright Medical Group N.V.,

Exactech, Inc.,

Arthrex, Inc.,

CONMED Corporation,

Skeletal Dynamics LLC.

World extremities market is segmented on the basis of products and geography. Based on products, the market is segmented mainly into upper extremities and lower extremities. Upper extremities segment is further sub segmented into shoulder, elbow and hand & wrist. Lower extremities segment is further sub segmented into knee, hip and foot & ankle. The geographical classification includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the world extremities market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides a quantitative analysis from 2014 to 2022, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis by product helps in understanding the various types of devices used.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by leading players across various regions.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographic regions are provided that helps in determining the prevailing opportunities in these geographies

Regional reports like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA are also available.

