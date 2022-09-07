KD Buys Houses, A Manchester CT House Buyer, Expands Services To The Hartford and New Haven CT Metro Areas
KD Buys Houses brings its award-winning services to new metro areas helping homeowners sell their distressed, vacant, or unwanted properties fast for cash
We buy houses in literally any condition and under any situation. We urge homeowners just to give us a call or fill out the form on our site just to chat. There's no obligation & we know we can help”MANCHESTER, CT, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KD Buys Houses, a highly trusted homebuyer, is happy to announce the expansion of its services from its headquarters in Manchester CT, to the Hartford and New Haven CT metro areas and surrounding cities. It is done in response to the increasing desire of CT homeowners for more practical and faster home-buying solutions.
— Kwame Darko
As the demand in Connecticut rises to sell homes without a realtor, Kwame Darko, owner of KD Buys Houses, decided that it is the best time to expand the company’s services to help homeowners struggling to sell their houses.
“Expanding our services to the Hartford and New Haven, CT metro areas will help homeowners from those locations get more options for selling their houses or properties,” Darko explained.
Darko assured prospective sellers that KD Buys Houses always prioritizes their interest, and the company strives to provide its clients with a faster and easier way to sell their properties.
“We believe that selling a house should be quicker and less hassle for homeowners,” said Darko. “We can give a fair all-cash offer on the house in less than 24 hours and close it in 14 days.”
KD Buys Houses offers a faster and easier way to sell a house or property. On its website, a 3-step guide explains how its home-buying process works.
Here is the company’s statement regarding its home-buying process.
“KD Buys Houses believes selling your house for cash in CT should be faster, easier, and painless for home sellers. If you are ready to sell your house or property, we’re ready to give a fair all-cash offer. Best of all, when we buy directly from you, we want your house as-is. That means no expensive repairs and no time-consuming clean-ups.”
According to Darko, here are the benefits of KD Buys Houses’ Cash Offer Program:
- Competitive cash offer within 24 hours
- No Showings – No Hassles
- Home sellers choose their closing day
- KD Buys Houses pays ALL closing costs
- Zero fees. Zero commissions
- KD Buys Houses covers any repairs
KD Buys Houses is a family, locally-owned, and operated company. It is committed to building lasting relationships with each customer by providing the most outstanding real estate professionalism while maintaining honesty and integrity with each transaction and treating every individual with respect, care, and value.
Homeowners planning to sell their houses or properties can contact KD Buys Houses directly at (860) 474-3762 or through its Google Business Profile.
