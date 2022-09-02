DEM Reminds the Public that State Beaches Close After Labor Day Weekend

RHODE ISLAND, September 2 - PROVIDENCE, RI — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is reminding the public that Labor Day — Monday, Sept. 5 — marks the last day that state beach facilities, restrooms, and concession stands will be open and staffed with lifeguards, rangers, and restroom attendants. The DEM Division of Parks and Recreation begins cleaning, winterizing, and closing pavilions and restrooms on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

In the off-season, all gates and parking lots remain open except in cases of an extreme weather event like a hurricane. Portajohns are available at most locations and will remain as weather conditions allow. With the annual back-to-school exodus of young people who make up DEM's critical seasonal workforce, DEM's lifeguard corps is minimally staffed and chair reductions are in effect at Scarborough North and South, Roger Wheeler, East Matunuck, and Misquamicut state beaches. East Beach in Charlestown will have no lifeguards this weekend. There will not be a lifeguard on duty at Charlestown Breachway on Sunday, Sept. 4. Salty Brine State Beach in Galilee is staffed for the weekend. For non-surf beaches, chair reductions are in place at Lincoln Woods State Park, there will be a lifeguard at George Washington State Campground beach, there will be no lifeguards this weekend at Pulaski, Goddard, and Fort Adams state park beaches or at Burlingame State Park and Campground beach.

When lifeguards are not on duty, swimmers are responsible for their own safety. DEM highly recommends that people of all ages learn to swim, respect the water, and know their swimming limitations. Parental or adult supervision is critical. Children and teenagers should always be supervised while swimming, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Visit www.riparks.com for outdoor recreation updates.