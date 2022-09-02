Rare Disease Clinical Trials: Site, Advocate and Technology Insights, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn the realities, considerations and hope of clinical trials for rare disease families and caregivers. Attendees will learn about the challenges sites face finding and enrolling patients, especially when trying to ensure diversity. The featured speakers will discuss best practices and lessons learned for running (and participating in) rare disease studies. The speakers will discuss what Adaptive Experiences are, and how they improve clinical trials for all participants. Attendees will also learn about existing and new technologies that can make an impact on enrollment, retention and compliance.

TORONTO (PRWEB) September 02, 2022

Rare disease clinical trials are challenging on many levels, from identifying eligible patients, to making it convenient for caregivers, to the outsized expense (over $300k per patient) compared to other therapeutic areas. Not to mention that, in many cases, families are looking to clinical trials as their last, best, or only hope for treatment or a cure — when in reality, clinical trials are more likely to benefit families down the line.

Join this webinar to hear key perspectives from a distinguished panel of experts in rare disease, rare disease clinical trials and diversity.

Featured speaker Daniel DeFabio will share the realities of rare disease families — the expectations and hope, frustrations and challenges and importance of maintaining a positive outlook — of participating in rare disease trials.

Featured speaker Dr. Fabian Sandoval will focus on driving diversity in clinical trials — something that is already a patient recruitment challenge without the intersection of rare disease. But diverse patient populations get rare diseases too — so what can be done to serve this community.

Featured speaker Andrea Valente will share trends and solutions that consider the participant experience just as important as the data captured during a trial, and how study sponsors and sites can get the most out of them in 2022 and beyond.

Join Daniel Defabio, Co-Founder, The Disorder Channel: The Rare Disease Film Festival, Director of Community Engagement, Global Genes; Fabian Sandoval, MD, President & CEO, Emerson Clinical Research Institute; and Andrea Valente, CEO, ClinOne, for the live webinar on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 12pm EDT (5pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Rare Disease Clinical Trials: Site, Advocate and Technology Insights.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/rare_disease_clinical_trials_site_advocate_and_technology_insights_upcoming_webinar_hosted_by_xtalks/prweb18872028.htm