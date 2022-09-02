SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) and Encourages Current EAR Shareholders to Contact the Firm for Additional Information

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2022 / Investor protection law firm Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Eargo, Inc. ("Eargo" or the "Company") EAR on behalf of the Company's shareholders.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Eargo and/or the Company's representatives issued false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts in connection with recent corporate actions, thereby violating the securities laws and causing harm to the company's investors.

Current Eargo shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 - 0750, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com / abell@kaskelalaw.com ) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/eargo/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

