Global Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Report 2022: Amid the COVID-19 Crisis, Market to Reach $985 Million by 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market to Reach $985 Million by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers estimated at US$814.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$985 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period. Portable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$681.6 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Growth in the global market is led by factors such as improving infrastructure in diagnostic centers, hospitals and clinical laboratories and rise in integration of critical equipment such as analyzers in ICUs, NICUs, and emergency and trauma units.

Market growth is significantly boosted by the rising number of patients in critical care units and intensive care units (ICU); and the increasing demand for integrated, high-throughput systems that measure multiple parameters (such as creatinine, urea, nitrogen) in a short time, which is crucial for emergency situations.

Another driver for the global market is increasing adoption of these devices across hospitals, emergency wards and diagnostic centers. The growing relevance of point-of-care diagnosis within the healthcare industry due to its numerous advantages such as bedside care is poised to propel the market demand.

Increasing spending on handheld, compact blood gas analyzers offering faster results and addressing needs of critical care services, operation rooms and emergency healthcare services will further boost global demand. Advanced devices are expected to facilitate functions like self-monitoring along with little intervention of lab or respiratory staff through automation.

Ongoing advances in sensor and analyzer technology are anticipated to bring devices and testing of blood gas closer to patients, while allowing medical professionals to efficient monitor different conditions.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Benchtop segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The growing penetration of Point-of-Care (PoC) patient monitoring instruments, coupled with continued innovations and technology improvements taking place in the portable / handheld blood gas analyzers is encouraging end users to switchover to the PoC version.

Benchtop blood gas analyzer, also known as central laboratory analyzer, is generally placed in central laboratories of large hospitals, to undertake high volumes of blood gas testing. Due to the time critical nature of blood gas tests, especially in critical care departments, benchtop analyzers are moving out of the central laboratory and are being placed in near-patient locations in critical care areas such as ICU, CCU, ED, and OR.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Life-Saving Interventions for COVID-19 Patients Drive Importance of Blood Gas & Electrolyte Analyzers

Industry Witnesses Inflow of Sophisticated Solutions

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers: An Introduction

Types of Analyzers

Fundamentals of Blood Gases and Blood Gas Testing

Blood Gas Parameters and their Significance

Outlook

Point-of-Care Analyzers Gain Significance

Hurdles to Overcome

Competition

Recent Industry Activity

World Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Decentralized Testing Gains Traction

Technology Advancements: Cornerstone for Market Growth

Select New Devices

Advanced Sensors Give Way to Modern Devices

Blood Gas Testing Becomes Commonplace in Critical Care

Benchtop Makers Cash in on the Lucrative POC Market

Advanced Solutions for Point-of-Care & Critical Care Settings

Integration with LIS and EMR Widens Functionality

Miniaturised Blood Gas Analysers Gain Traction

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders and Patient admissions Fuels Market Growth

Assessment of Various Conditions Based on Blood Gas Testing

Alarming Levels of Diabetes Incidence Worldwide Drives Demand

World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2019)

Rise in CVD Incidence Spurs Demand

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Rising Cancer Incidence and Ensuing Rise in Critical Care Admissions Create Need for Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Rise in Prevalence of COPD Augments Demand

Global Prevalence of COPD by Age Group: Percentage of Men and Women Affected by the Condition

Rising Aging Population: Principal Driver for the BGA Market

Healthcare Cost-Cutting Trend Promotes Innovations

