From Middle Earth to Astoria, Amazon Prime adds Comedy "Tomorrow's Today" with Kelly Le Brock, Burt Young to Roster of New Movies

Amazon Prime acquires Timothy Hines' Tomorrow's Today to add to its new releases of movies for September. The movie Tomorrow's Today now streaming on Amazon Prime Video received praise from critics and audiences with dozens of awards at international film festivals across the globe. "...a delightful comedy feature that manages the convergence of humor and crime in the most hilarious way." ~ indiefilmcritics.com

Tomorrow's Today Official Trailer Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/embed/mFkJMqvxFMg

Amazon Prime Video has acquired Timothy Hines' Tomorrow's Today on its list of movies this month. The movie Tomorrow's Today now streaming on Amazon Prime Video world wide, received praise from critics and audiences with dozens of awards at international film festivals across the globe. You can watch it here on Amazon Prime.

Tomorrow's Today, directed by Timothy Hines (10 Days in a Madhouse), features lauded cameo performances from Kelly LeBrock (Weird Science) and Burt Young (Rocky movies series). The well received movie is produced by Dominick Martini, Susan Goforth and Greg Kritikos, with screenplay by Frederick Stroppel.

Above: Legendary supermodel and actress Kelly Le Brock plays Donna in Timothy Hines' Tomorrow's Today, now on Amazon Prime.

Tomorrow's Today is the story of a struggling single mother (Joanne Scorcia) who crosses paths with two lovable grifters that rob a liquor store to pay a gambling debt to a vicious mob boss, only to find out the liquor store they rob is owned by the mobster.

Above: Joanne Scorica and Domenico Del Giacco in Tomorrow's Today now on Amazon Prime.

The cast includes Greg Kritikos as Charlie, Dave Morrissey Jr., Annunziato Carbone and Teddy Smith.

The movie's upbeat theme song of the same name, was written by Susan Goforth and Sandy Chila who is a songwriter for Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, through Warner Chapell Music.

Kelly LeBrock Talks about her role in Timothy Hines' Tomorrow's Today - Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/embed/L6VxhN6aXrs

Above: (L) Greg Kritikos as Charlie Boy with legendary actor Burt Young plays Luca (R) in a powerful special appearance in Timothy Hines' Tomorrow's Today.

Also arriving on Amazon Prime Video Sept. 2, 2022 is the much anticipated mega-production, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, set in J.R.R. Tolkien’s Second Age of the Middle-earth. Amazon Prime Video also has to offer My Best Friend’s Exorcism, starring Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade).

Library titles added this month to Amazon Prime include Fight Club, Let the Right One In, The Silence of the Lambs, and the five seasons of Friday Night Lights.

Media Contact

Company Name: School Of Old Media Entertainment

Contact Person: Susan Goforth

Email: Send Email

Phone: 310-480-0837

Country: United States

Website: www.pendragonpictures.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: From Middle Earth to Astoria, Amazon Prime adds Comedy \"Tomorrow's Today\" with Kelly Le Brock, Burt Young to Roster of New Movies