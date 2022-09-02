USPA Launches America's First Responsive AI Security Training Program

MIAMI, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USPA Nationwide Security has announced the launch of their Artificial Intelligence Security Training Program that is being rolled out this week to train the 5,000+ security contractors who perform services for the international security conglomerate. After nearly 11 months of research and development, USPA's CEO, Dan Manning, says the AI, while costly and time-consuming to develop, will save the firm millions over the next decade and leaves no carbon footprint. "Training security contractors with our new technology allows them to learn at their own pace and at their convenience anywhere in the world."

The first course developed by USPA is their Fire Watch In-Service Level 1 Series, which consists of two hours of lessons by fully responsive AI instructors. By activating the student's camera and microphone, the AI can sense movement, sound and even read lips, which will generate a response.

USPA's artificial intelligence is machine-learning technology, capable of training thousands of security officers simultaneously; a task that traditionally required human cognition, flights, hotels and a lot of time. By combining components from computer and cognitive science, linguistics, psychology, neuroscience, as well as mathematics, the AI learns, teaches and responds in a human-like manner.

With the assistance of security consultant and former CEO, Michael Evans, the research and development section at USPA also recently launched their Autonomous Security Technology Division (drones that machine learn and operate without human direction). As covered by the Wall Street Journal's MarketWatch article, "USPA Nationwide Security Targets Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2023" the security firm says the new AI training is a giant leap forward in terms of their net zero emission promise.

About USPA Nationwide Security:

Operating in 50 states, USPA is a nationwide security guard firm, specializing in close protection officers, fire watch guards, secure transport and maritime security. With franchise offices in most parts of the USA and security contractors across the globe since 2005, USPA leads the industry in terms of technology, green initiatives and overall customer service. The firm also donates a large percentage of their profits to Kingsman Philanthropic Corp. to fund the rescue of women and children from trafficking.

Media Contact:

Daniel Manning, CEO

dmanning@uspasecurity.com

(800) 214-1448

601 Brickell Key Dr

Ste 700

Miami, FL 33131

www.uspasecurity.com

Related Images

Image 1: Albina - USPA Client Experience Manager

Albina - USPA Client Experience Manager completes the company's first AI Fire Watch Service Training Course

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment