State Department of Transportation to Host Public Meeting on Bridge Replacement Project in Whitney Point, Broome County

Informational Session Begins 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 13 at Tioughnioga Riverside Academy (Whitney Point Middle School) Public Invited to Attend In Person, Online or By Phone

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 13, pertaining to a project scheduled to begin in the summer of 2023 to replace the bridge carrying U.S. Route 11 over the Tioughnioga River in the Village of Whitney Point, Broome County. Plans also include drainage modifications, new sidewalks and other safety enhancements.

The meeting will take place at Tioughnioga Riverside Academy (Whitney Point Middle School), located at 2887 U.S. Route 11 in Whitney Point. Doors open at 5:00. A formal presentation by NYSDOT staff will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a question-and-answer and public comment period.

The public may also attend the meeting online or by phone. To join online, open the project website at dot.ny.gov/Rt11BridgeWhitneyPoint and click on the “Attend Live Public Meeting” link on the homepage. To attend by phone, call 518-549-0500. When prompted, enter the access code 161 063 1372 and password 7688 3117. To request an assistive listening device or other special accommodation, contact Jennifer Taylor at (607) 721-8257.

Written comments and questions can be mailed to the Job Manager at the address below or emailed to Tom.Hoskins@dot.ny.gov. Comment forms, Power Point Slides from the presentation and other companion materials will be posted on the project website. Written comments are due by Tuesday, September 27.

For further information, please contact Job Manager, Tom Hoskins, at (607) 721-8097 or email Tom.Hoskins@dot.ny.gov. Send postal mail to:

Tom Hoskins, P.E., Job Manager

New York State Department of Transportation - Region 9

44 Hawley St.

Binghamton, NY 13901

###