Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,270 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 232,094 in the last 365 days.

Opportunities to strengthen and expand supply chains in North America

The disruptions to global supply chains as a result of COVID-19, growing strategic competition with China, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have compounded to underscore the importance of rebuilding critical supply chains in friendly or allied countries. In June 2021, the Biden administration produced a report assessing supply chain vulnerabilities across four key products and set up the first-of-its-kind Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force. And in February 2022, the administration released its plan to revitalize American manufacturing and secure critical supply chains.

From automobiles to medical supplies, the three countries party to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) already have deeply integrated supply chains. Together, the collaboration between these countries represents a crucial building block toward revitalizing American manufacturing and securing critical supply chains. Moreover, the recently passed CHIPS and Science Act and Inflation Reduction Act present further opportunities to advance in areas such as semiconductors, electric batteries, and clean energy.

On September 14, the Global Economy and Development program at Brookings will host a public event to discuss opportunities and challenges for expanding supply chains in North America. The event will feature presentations and a moderated conversation with  experts from the public and private sectors.

Online viewers can submit questions via email to events@brookings.edu or on Twitter using the hashtag #NorthAmericanSupplyChains.

If you are attending in person, Brookings requires all staff and visitors to show proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 via vaccines approved by the FDA or WHO. After submitting your registration, please proceed to the provided link on the confirmation page to complete the registration process by verifying your vaccination information.

You just read:

Opportunities to strengthen and expand supply chains in North America

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.