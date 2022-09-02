Opportunities to strengthen and expand supply chains in North America

The disruptions to global supply chains as a result of COVID-19, growing strategic competition with China, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have compounded to underscore the importance of rebuilding critical supply chains in friendly or allied countries. In June 2021, the Biden administration produced a report assessing supply chain vulnerabilities across four key products and set up the first-of-its-kind Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force. And in February 2022, the administration released its plan to revitalize American manufacturing and secure critical supply chains.

From automobiles to medical supplies, the three countries party to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) already have deeply integrated supply chains. Together, the collaboration between these countries represents a crucial building block toward revitalizing American manufacturing and securing critical supply chains. Moreover, the recently passed CHIPS and Science Act and Inflation Reduction Act present further opportunities to advance in areas such as semiconductors, electric batteries, and clean energy.

On September 14, the Global Economy and Development program at Brookings will host a public event to discuss opportunities and challenges for expanding supply chains in North America. The event will feature presentations and a moderated conversation with experts from the public and private sectors.

