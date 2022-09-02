Asian nations, Cuba, Russia conveyed greetings to Việt Nam on 77th National Day

VIETNAM, September 2 -

HÀ NỘI — Leaders from many countries over the world have sent their greetings to their Vietnamese counterparts on the occasion of the 77th National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam (September 2, 1945 – 2022).

In their joint message, top leaders of the Lao party, state, government and parliament congratulated Việt Nam for great, comprehensive achievements of historical significance in the national construction, defence and development over the past 77 years; and described bilateral relations as an endless source of energy and decisive factor of the victory of the revolutionary cause of each country. They also expressed profound gratitude to Việt Nam for its great, timely and effective help. Under any circumstance, the Party, State and people of Laos will continue to, together with their fraternal Vietnamese counterparts, maintain and nurture the rare relationship, they stressed.

Top leaders of China, including Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping, also sent their greetings to their Vietnamese counterparts, speaking highly of Việt Nam’s fine achievements recorded in the party building and national development over the recent past. They also affirmed their attaching of importance to the development of the relations between the two parties and states; and expressed their hope to, together with Việt Nam, unceasingly consolidate the traditional, friendship, intensify strategic contacts, and deepen the mutually beneficial cooperation.

King Norodom Sihamoni and other leaders of Cambodia congratulated the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam on their great achievements over the recent past; spoke highly of the positive developments of the bilateral relations; and reaffirmed their determination to continue closely cooperating with Việt Nam.

In their greetings, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and the country's leaders expressed their pride of the historical relations of solidarity between the two countries and affirmed their hope of further boosting of the bilateral traditional relations of friendship and comprehensive cooperation.

Russian top leaders, including President Vladimir Putin, in their greetings, also highly valued Việt Nam’s recent achievements and expressed their readiness to join Việt Nam in continuing to cement the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership, meeting the desire and interests of the two peoples.

Top leaders of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, including General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and President of the State Affairs Kim Jong-un, congratulated Việt Nam on its achievements in its national construction and development and said they are confident that the traditional relations of friendship between the two parties and countries will further develop in the time to come.

In his message, Indian President Droupadi Murmu described Việt Nam as an active member of the international community and expressed his hope for the further intensification of bilateral relations

Indonesian President Joko Widodo affirmed the country’s commitment to continuing to strengthen bilateral relations for the development of the two countries.

Malaysian King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah expressed his belief that the cooperation between the two countries will reap more practical outcomes, thus bringing about benefits for the two countries.

In their greetings, Singaporean leaders spoke highly of the two countries’ mutual support in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and said they hope for closer cooperation for post-pandemic common recovery and strengthening of ASEAN’s central role, as well as the maintenance of the open multilateral order with respect to the law. — VNS