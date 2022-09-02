There isn't much that disrupts Realtors more than a shake-up in the traditional commission announces one Augusta Broker
Noah Utne happily identifies as a Full-Service discount real estate broker in the Augusta Georgia and North Augusta SC greater area
Client satisfaction is my top priority. I provide everyone with solutions to meet your needs, exceed your expectations, provide you with incredible value, AND save you a ton of money in the process!”NORTH AUGUSTA, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Noah Untne opened his discount real estate brokerage, 1 Percent Lists CSRA, he never expected what came next. His only goal at the time was to let people know there's a better way to sell your home. The choice now doesn't have to be between the frustration of doing it yourself, or paying an exorbitant real estate commission.
Not everyone knows there are "Discount Realtors" out there. And many of those who do, automatically (and incorrectly) assume that all of them are cutting services to save on costs. Well, with 1 Percent Lists, this just isn't the case. The truly successful discount real estate broker simply leverages technology to their advantage, and instead of pocketing all that saved money, they pass those savings back to you. While it may not be such a high-dollar business, it is a high-volume one, which translates into a lot of repeat customers.
When you consider the actual "behind the scenes" business practices of the average Realtor, you'll quickly begin to realize that they all are basically offering the same services; it's just that one person may lean more towards or against different ideas, such as open houses, or say, print advertising in your local community gazette. While they all pick and choose where and how they're going to market your home, they are all essentially choosing from the same pot of tools that everyone else has access to. The way that 1 Percent Lists stands out is how they have streamlined the efficiency of their operations in such a way that "customer service" is not an area where corners need to be cut. In fact, it's quite the opposite. By operating more efficiently and effectively, your Realtor is freed up in more ways than most, which can translate to more availability to the customer. Yes, surprise surprise.
As a service-based business in general, Real Estate is particularly demanding when it comes to giving every customer one-on-one attention and service. This is a game that all Realtors must play. If you don't provide good service, you can leave unhappy clients who will never call you back, much less, refer you to their family and friends. The beauty of this particular business model is that it allows for higher levels of customer service than have been achieved before. "Customer satisfaction is fine, but customer loyalty is forever," says Noah.
Our featured Realtor, Noah Utne, has been a Realtor serving his local community since 2013, and worked his way up to earning his Broker's license in 2018. Noah is the Broker and Owner of 1 Percent Lists CSRA, located in North Augusta, South Carolina.
