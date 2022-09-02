USA Vascular Centers Offers Free Screenings In September During PAD Awareness Month

USA Vascular Centers, a national network of minimally invasive, outpatient vascular treatment centers is offering free screenings during (PAD) Awareness Month.

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Vascular Centers, a national network of minimally invasive, outpatient vascular treatment centers, is offering free screenings during Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) Awareness Month to help the public better understand the risk of this chronic circulatory condition which often results in avoidable amputations every year.

PAD is a narrowing of the peripheral arteries that carry blood away from the heart to other parts of the body. The most common type is lower-extremity PAD, in which blood flow is reduced to the legs and feet.

While nearly 20 million Americans are affected by PAD, many are unaware that the two main risk factors for PAD are smoking and diabetes. People with diabetes are at higher risk of developing atherosclerosis, the most common cause of peripheral artery disease (PAD). Individuals with PAD also have a much higher risk of heart attack or stroke.

The most common symptom of lower-extremity peripheral artery disease is painful muscle cramping in the hips, thighs, or calves when walking, climbing stairs or exercising.

The free screening is an appointment with an interventional radiologist vascular specialist to discuss symptoms and treatment recommendations.

“Our team of interventional radiologists provides an exceptionally top level of expertise because we specialize in treating PAD,” said Founder and CEO, Yan Katsnelson, M.D.

To qualify for a free screening during PAD Awareness Month, September 1 to 30, people are encouraged to call 855-615-2555 and use the words, “free screening” when they schedule their appointment.

Are you concerned that you have PAD? Get a free screening during PAD Awareness Month, September 1 to 30th, by calling 888-773-2193 and using the words, "free screening" when scheduling an appointment.

More information about PAD and location information can be found at www.usavascularcenters.com.



About USA Vascular Centers

USA Vascular Centers are dedicated to the minimally invasive, non-surgical treatment of various conditions, including Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD). At USA Vascular Centers, highly trained vascular surgeons with decades of experience offer minimally invasive treatments for vascular diseases that used to require surgery and a hospital stay. For information or to refer a patient, visit www.usavascularcenters.com.