HHS Announces New Mission, Vision and Brand

Today the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), formerly the Iowa Departments of Public Health (IDPH) and Human Services (DHS), announce their new mission, vision, guiding principles and agency brand.

These focal points for the new agency were developed through two years of work on the alignment effort including feedback from all-staff surveys, stakeholder and team member town halls and work sessions. The design elements of the new brand support the focus of the mission and vision and together, they commemorate a new beginning while invoking trust and stability.

“Team members and partners shaped the direction for these new key elements of our agency by providing diligent, compelling feedback and input. That has been true for all of our alignment work, and this launch is no exception. We are laser focused on sustaining, growing and building trust with Iowans, our stakeholders and our team – our new mission, vision and brand speak to that promise”, said HHS Director Kelly Garcia.

Over the next several months HHS will continue to approach the alignment transition with open conversations and transparency. Legacy IDPH and DHS social media channels will also merge this week. A new combined agency website will launch this fall. View the new look and feel of the brand here

For updates and more information on HHS view our alignment website here.

