HHS Announces First West Nile Case of 2022

The Iowa Department Health and Human Services (HHS) today announced the first case of West Nile virus infection reported in 2022, in a middle age adult (aged 41-60 years) from Buena Vista County. The case was confirmed through a test at the State Hygienic Lab.

Humans get infected with West Nile virus through a mosquito bite and being outside means there's a risk for West Nile virus infection. But we have easily accessible preventive tools like insect repellent, that can help keep Iowans safe from mosquito bites, which lowers the risk of West Nile infection.

With Labor Day activities on the horizon, HHS reminds all Iowans take the following steps to reduce the risk of exposure to West Nile virus:

Use insect repellent with DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, Para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone or IR3535.

Always read the repellent label and consult with a health care provider if you have questions when using these types of products for children.

For example, oil of lemon eucalyptus and Para-menthane-diol should not be used on children under 3 years of age and DEET should not be used on children less than 2 months of age.

If possible, avoid outdoor activities between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, shoes and socks outdoors whenever possible.

Eliminate standing water around the home because that's where mosquitoes lay eggs. Empty water from buckets, cans, pool covers and pet water dishes. Change water in bird baths every three to four days.

In 2021, 6 Iowans were diagnosed with West Nile virus, with zero deaths. For more information on West Nile virus, visit https://www.idph.iowa.gov/cade/disease-information/west-nile-virus.