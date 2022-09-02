LEGAL NOTICE: DRAFT 2021 Consolidated Plan Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER)
Notice is hereby given that the State of Maryland has opened a 15-day public comment period on the Draft 2021 Consolidated Plan Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER).
The Consolidated Plan is a planning document required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and is prepared by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD). It covers a five year period and is designed to coordinate Federal, and to a lesser extent State, resources to provide decent housing, economic opportunities, and an acceptable living environment for Maryland citizens. The Plan is updated every year during the five year period through an Annual Action Plan, and includes a series of one year goals toward meeting the overall five year goals of the Plan.
Maryland’s Consolidated Plan covers the State’s non-entitlement jurisdictions. Entitlement jurisdictions are those that receive funding directly from HUD, including Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties, and the Cities of Annapolis, Baltimore, Bowie, Cumberland, Frederick, Gaithersburg, Hagerstown, and Salisbury prepare their own Consolidated Plans and are not covered by the State plan.
As part of the Consolidated Planning process, the State submits a CAPER to HUD which describes the progress the State has made in carrying out the one-year goals contained in the five year Plan. DHCD has completed the third year of the five year Plan that ended June 30, 2022, and the draft CAPER details the progress DHCD made toward its housing and community development goals in the last year.
DHCD is interested in public input and comment on the draft CAPER. We will take written comments (via email) on the report from September 6, through COB September 20, 2022, at the address listed below. In addition, we will hold two virtual public meetings on the CAPER. These real-time virtual public hearings will take place on:
First Hearing: 2021 CAPER
Tuesday, September 6 · 11:30am – 12:30pm
Google Meet joining info:: https://meet.google.com/ncg-gphm-ehf
Or dial: (US) +1 225-434-0390 PIN: 718 605 256#
Second Hearing: 2021 CAPER
Wednesday, September 7 · 6:30 – 7:30pm
Google Meet joining info: https://meet.google.com/fer-fyht-wxv
Or dial: (US) +1 513-839-2752 PIN: 323 319 388#
The State will make every effort to accommodate those with disabilities by providing the meetings in both audio and visual format. Persons requiring a translator should request one at least three days prior to the virtual hearing they plan to attend. A video link is enclosed if you wish to attend in a video format. Any questions or comments should be directed to the address or e-mail listed below:
The draft Performance Report will be available online on DHCD’s website on September 6th at https://dhcd.maryland.gov/Pages/ConsolidatedPlan.aspx.
Bernice Mensah
Director, Housing and Economic Research Office
Acting Senior Housing Policy Analyst
Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development
7800 Harkins Road Lanham,
Maryland 20706
(301) 429-7446 or Maryland Relay for the Deaf at 1 (800) 735-2258
bernice.mensah@maryland.gov