LEGAL NOTICE: DRAFT 2021 Consolidated Plan Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER)

September 2, 2022

Notice is hereby given that the State of Maryland has opened a 15-day public comment period on the Draft 2021 Consolidated Plan Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER).

The Consolidated Plan is a planning document required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and is prepared by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD). It covers a five year period and is designed to coordinate Federal, and to a lesser extent State, resources to provide decent housing, economic opportunities, and an acceptable living environment for Maryland citizens. The Plan is updated every year during the five year period through an Annual Action Plan, and includes a series of one year goals toward meeting the overall five year goals of the Plan.

Maryland’s Consolidated Plan covers the State’s non-entitlement jurisdictions. Entitlement jurisdictions are those that receive funding directly from HUD, including Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties, and the Cities of Annapolis, Baltimore, Bowie, Cumberland, Frederick, Gaithersburg, Hagerstown, and Salisbury prepare their own Consolidated Plans and are not covered by the State plan.

As part of the Consolidated Planning process, the State submits a CAPER to HUD which describes the progress the State has made in carrying out the one-year goals contained in the five year Plan. DHCD has completed the third year of the five year Plan that ended June 30, 2022, and the draft CAPER details the progress DHCD made toward its housing and community development goals in the last year.

DHCD is interested in public input and comment on the draft CAPER. We will take written comments (via email) on the report from September 6, through COB September 20, 2022, at the address listed below. In addition, we will hold two virtual public meetings on the CAPER. These real-time virtual public hearings will take place on:

First Hearing: 2021 CAPER

Tuesday, September 6 · 11:30am – 12:30pm

Google Meet joining info:: https://meet.google.com/ncg-gphm-ehf

Or dial: ‪(US) +1 225-434-0390‬ PIN: ‪718 605 256‬#

Second Hearing: 2021 CAPER

Wednesday, September 7 · 6:30 – 7:30pm

Google Meet joining info: https://meet.google.com/fer-fyht-wxv

Or dial: ‪(US) +1 513-839-2752‬ PIN: ‪323 319 388‬#

The State will make every effort to accommodate those with disabilities by providing the meetings in both audio and visual format. Persons requiring a translator should request one at least three days prior to the virtual hearing they plan to attend. A video link is enclosed if you wish to attend in a video format. Any questions or comments should be directed to the address or e-mail listed below:

The draft Performance Report will be available online on DHCD’s website on September 6th at https://dhcd.maryland.gov/Pages/ConsolidatedPlan.aspx.

Bernice Mensah

Director, Housing and Economic Research Office

Acting Senior Housing Policy Analyst

Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development

7800 Harkins Road Lanham,

Maryland 20706

(301) 429-7446 or Maryland Relay for the Deaf at 1 (800) 735-2258

bernice.mensah@maryland.gov