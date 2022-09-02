SBMS Media Encourages Event Industry Experts to Elevate their Client’s Brand With A Custom Trade Show Booth
A custom booth will cost more than an off-the-shelf solution but benefits far outweigh the costs, making a much bigger brand impact while generating more leads and driving sales.”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trade shows, conventions, exhibitions, and conferences are used across all industries including construction, technology, pharmaceutical, and even marketing has its own events. The reason these events are so powerful is it allows brands to showcase new products and services to a massive audience that is there specifically to learn. Whether the individual is sent there as part of a company to do industry research, or they attend on their own – they arrive with the intention to learn more. Events such as these allow attendees to be introduced to learn the latest trends and developments, interact with others in the industry, find out more about pricing and engage with the vendors who are putting on the event.
As a brand that is considering investing in a trade show booth, it is important to prepare for the event with intent. Showing up with a table, two chairs, and a pad of paper is not effective marketing. What is effective is designing a custom trade show booth display and announcing participation to help future customers connect with the brand being represented.
Trade Show Booth Display Considerations -
There are several booth sizes and types to select from and when reaching out to an event producer, they will oftentimes have a floorplan layout for determining the best location for the brand being represented. 10x10 booths are often available at an affordable rate and those spaces are effective but don’t allow for much opportunity to showcase a lot about the brand in that limited space. 10x20 booths and larger are generally more effective for more established brands and new brands with a strong following.
When filling a booth, it is imperative to design the space with a goal in mind. One of the biggest mistakes made by vendors with a booth is designing a space that does not tell the attendee exactly what service they provide or what product they are showcasing. Be clear in all messaging within the booth space.
Vendors may include televisions with video content for attendees. This is a great option, but brands should understand that larger screens command more attention and studies have recently shown that content on larger screens is more attention-grabbing, more arousing, and more memorable (Heo, N. & Sundar, S.S. (2004).
With that in mind, finding a product that provides large branding visuals, impactful messaging, and visual aids is critical for success. Rexframe, a product provided by Expressive Structures out of San Diego and Chicago does just that. The product is a perfect backdrop not only for a 10x20 trade show booth display but can also be used in conference spaces. In fact, these displays are often used behind the stage for conventions that have guest speakers, and presenters.
Rexframe products are modular so they are easy to transport, install, and store for future use. Additionally, if the unit is only needed for one-time usage, the frame can be rented rather than purchased – saving a tremendous amount of cash flow.
Optional Elements to Make a Trade Show Booth Stand Out -
Other elements commonly used in trade show booths are additional lighting that is mounted above the trade show booth display. For events where a big impact is expected and more budget is available, there is an option to integrate LED video panels into the design; providing a seamless transition from printed branding to the video display.
Trade show booth display options also include lightboxes. A lightbox is a large, illuminated sign that is typically used to display a company's name, logo, or message at a convention or trade show. It is often placed on the front of a trade show booth and is used to attract attention and generate interest in the company's products or services. Lightboxes are typically made of metal or plastic and are lit from the inside with fluorescent tubes or LEDs. They can be quite large and eye-catching and are often one of the most noticeable features of a trade show booth.
Walls and towers are a great way to gain more visibility without the high spending required for rigging displays from the ceiling. Be aware that in aisles and many other areas at a tradeshow, there may be height restrictions. Because walls and towers are ground supported they can be customized to the maximum height permitted at the event, allowing for maximum visibility on a budget.
If the booth space does permit hanging elements and the budget allows for it, hanging elements are a great way to capture attention and guide visitors to the custom booth. Some common hanging elements used in trade show booths are round and circular signs or branded ceiling elements. These can be used to add visual interest to the booth, as well as to provide information about the company or the products being promoted. They can also be used to create or reinforce the branding for the booth.
A custom trade show booth is by far the most impactful. They allow brands to stand out from the competition and really make a statement. Plus, they're highly customizable, so brands can create a booth that perfectly represents unique messaging. This is crucial, as it helps to create a strong connection between brands and their potential buyers. In fact, studies have shown that custom booths generate up to three times more leads than traditional trade show displays. If the goal is to make a big impression at the next trade show, investing in a custom booth is the way to go.
