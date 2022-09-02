In the case of Bourne v. Gunnels, et al., in the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division, a jury returned a verdict in favor of six Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) officers defended by Attorney General Paxton’s Law Enforcement Defense Division (LEDD) team. Assistant Attorneys General Jessica Weltge and Alec Simpson played especially vital roles in securing the successful outcome.

In this case, a convicted inmate named Michael Bourne alleged that the six TDCJ correctional officers used excessive force against him after he intentionally obstructed his food tray slot and cell door. However, the evidence at trial proved this allegation to be false.

After two days of testimony, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, the jury returned a unanimous verdict in favor of the six officers.

Attorney General Paxton and his entire office remain committed to standing shoulder to shoulder with brave law enforcement officers across Texas who work diligently to defend our communities and protect our citizens.