Microsoft Ads and Partners Give Early Access to Their Beta Pilot for Professional Service Ads

Microsoft's Professional Service Ads' new beta pilot is a new fantastic opportunity professional service providers don't want to miss.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microsoft's Professional Service Ads' new beta pilot provides an advertising edge for service providers such as doctors, lawyers, financial advisors, and more. It will make connecting people with the services they need much easier.
Using Microsoft's Professional Service Ads, businesses can reach their audiences at any point in the customer journey and generate higher CTR and qualified leads.
This means:
- More Volume
- A Richer Experience
- Stronger Intent Matching
- Time-saving automation
- Promotion at local, regional and national levels
Professional service providers wishing to take their first steps with this new digital marketing tool can contact Microsoft Partner agencies like MRKT360 INC. to get whitelisted for the beta and start working with Professional Service Ads.
Professional Service Ads need to be created as separate Text Ad campaigns in the Microsoft campaign manager. Though built on the same platform, Professional Ads are independent of Text Ads.
Professional ads are triggered for brand name or service type queries rather than keywords. This means there is less time spent on keeping up with keywords, which makes it easier to keep ads accurate and the campaign up to date.
Ad groups manage bids for Service Ads. When professional service offerings are associated with an ad group, a business may provide multiple bids for that ad group. The basics, such as downloading performance reports, tracking, and standard targeting and bid modifiers, which work similarly to Microsoft Text Ads, will remain practically the same.
Microsoft's Professional Service Ads seem to maintain the flexibility and easy management of Text Ads while allowing service providers to showcase their services and improve their ads' reach and click quality.
As a Microsoft Partner, MRKT360 INC. is able to provide access to this beta pilot and its campaign management services so that clients can see their investment in future connections shine.
