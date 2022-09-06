eLearning Industry ranked GyrusAim as # 5 in the Top 20 LMS for Customer Experience

Gyrus Customer Experience Award

Gyrus, a leader in the LMS industry, proudly announced today that it has been recognized as part of the top 20 LMS for Customer Experience by eLearning Industry

We are proud and honored to be the recipient of the top 20 LMS for Customer Services” — Viren Kapadia, President and CEO of Gyrus Systems

HENRICO, VA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gyrus Systems, a leader in the Learning Management Systems ( LMS ) industry, proudly announced today that it has been recognized as part of the top 20 LMS for Customer Experience by eLearning Industry Inc. This Top 20 LMS list has been created using a holistic approach and is based on input from actual LMS users. The order of appearance depends on Customer Satisfaction (CSAT Score), Customer Effort (CEF Score) & Customer Expectation (CEX Score). You can also find LMS Customer Experience Resources that will help you choose the right software.What Is the Top 20 LMS for Customer Experience?This Top 20 LMS list has been planned following a holistic approach based on input from actual users who were willing to share their experience with the LMS. The reviews have been verified one by one by eLearning Industry.The order of appearance is a function of the following metrics:Customer Satisfaction (CSAT Score): measures the degree of customer happiness with a particular product, service, or interaction.Customer Effort (CEF Score): quantifies the amount of effort required to get customer support from the LMS vendor.Customer Expectation (CEX Score): measures the gap between customer expectations and service received by the LMS vendor.All of the above metrics are calculated based on a 5-step Likert scale from Strongly Disagree to Strongly Agree.Our methodology was developed in collaboration with Dr. Panagiotis Zaharias who is a scientific collaborator of eLearning Industry INC and UX expert."For three years in a row, we have been ranked in the top 5 positions in Customer Experience thanks to our employees meeting the needs of our customers and partners. We are proud and honored to be the recipient of the top 20 LMS for Customer Services," said Viren Kapadia, President, and CEO at Gyrus Systems.About eLearning IndustryeLearning Industry is a leading publishing platform that delivers inspiring, industry-specific content to eLearning professionals. As a top-tier eLearning marketplace, we offer a plethora of sophisticated, online marketing solutions to corporate training companies to empower and help them grow.About GyrusGyrus Systems is the one-stop solution for the efficient management of any size training program. Since 1987, 550+ companies worldwide have used Gyrus Systems’ products to improve training effectiveness, organization efficiency, and to attain greater success within their respective industries. The company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. For more information, please visit http://www.gyrus.com/

