PetMeds® Presses Paws on Pain with Pain Awareness Month Giveaway

In observance of Animal Pain Awareness Month, PetMeds® is helping pet parents learn about recognizing and managing pain in pets and giving away 8 pain prevention prize packs through the month of September.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (PRWEB) September 02, 2022

September is Animal Pain Awareness Month, first started by the American Chronic Pain Association in 2001 to help pet parents learn about pain awareness and management for cats and dogs.

Even the most caring and attentive pet parents can miss signs that their cat or dog is feeling unwell. Untreated pain can not only impede the animal's quality of life, but also increase stress, prevent exercise, and even delay healing. Pet parents should be aware of different types of pain and the most commonly overlooked symptoms.

Acute pain describes short-term pain that's brought on quickly, usually from a bone break, a sprain, a muscle injury, or an infection. It's often easy to recognize when it manifests as obvious symptoms like limping or whining, but may appear as changes in behavior like growling, snapping, or avoiding affection.

Chronic pain is long-term, lasting at least three months, and it's usually associated with conditions like arthritis, hip or elbow dysplasia, cancer, and dental disease. Symptoms of chronic pain may be more likely to go unnoticed as they can appear gradually.

"Symptoms like slowing down, sleeping more, and refusing to eat are often misconstrued as normal signs of aging," says Larissa Schenck, Director of Marketing at PetMeds®. "Many times, pets act like their younger selves after starting chronic pain treatment."

Chronic and acute pain may be mild or severe. Depending on where it occurs in the body, it may be somatic, visceral, or neuropathic. Somatic pain affects the limbs and skin, for example, a cut or sprain. Visceral pain affects internal organs. Neuropathic pain from nerve or spinal cord injuries tends to cause tingling, burning, or shooting pain.

Pet parents who suspect their pet may be in pain should talk to their veterinarian about treatment options, which range from medication, supplements, physical therapy and surgeries to acupuncture, electromagnetic therapy, hydrotherapy and massage.

PetMeds® is honoring Animal Pain Awareness Month by giving away Pain Prevention Prize Packs. All dog and cat parents are invited to enter for a chance to win: https://bit.ly/presspawsonpain

The giveaway runs from September 1, 2022, through September 30, 2022. Everyone who enters from 12:01 AM Eastern Time ("ET") September 1, 2022, to September 30, 2022, at 11:59 PM ET is eligible to win.

About PetMeds®

Founded in 1996, PetMeds.com is Your Trusted Pet Health Expert providing fast, easy and helpful service to over ten million customers across the U.S. by delivering prescription and non-prescription medications and pet supplies for less, direct to the consumer through its PetMeds® toll-free number, on the Internet through its website Petmeds.com, or with the PetMeds® mobile app available for free at Google Play for Android and the App Store for iOS.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/petmeds_presses_paws_on_pain_with_pain_awareness_month_giveaway/prweb18875695.htm