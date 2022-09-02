Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,285 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 232,131 in the last 365 days.

Douglas Elliman Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Douglas Elliman Inc. DOUG today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.05 per share. The quarterly cash dividend will be payable on September 29, 2022 to holders of record as of September 15, 2022.

About Douglas Elliman Inc.

Douglas Elliman Inc. DOUG "Douglas Elliman"))) owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, which is one of the largest residential brokerage companies in the United States with operations in New York City, Long Island, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey, the Hamptons, Florida, California, Colorado, Texas, Massachusetts and Nevada. In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology ("PropTech") solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets. Additional information concerning Douglas Elliman is available on its website, investors.elliman.com.

Investors and others should note that we may post information about Douglas Elliman on our website at investors.elliman.com or, if applicable, on our accounts on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube or other social media platforms. It is possible that the postings or releases could include information deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in Douglas Elliman to review the information we post on our website at investors.elliman.com and on our social media accounts.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220902005276/en/

You just read:

Douglas Elliman Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.