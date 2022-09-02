Submit Release
Nintex Appoints Jon "Jet" Theuerkauf as its new Chief Customer Officer

Company appoints industry exec to lead customer advocacy programs and professional services

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, today announced the appointment of Jet Theuerkauf as Chief Customer Officer (CCO).

Jet joins Nintex having spent three years at Blue Prism in a variety of customer leadership and advocacy roles. He has more than 25 years of experience leading and advising on global transformation initiatives and has spent many years working in the process automation industry advising customers.

"Jet's built his career around being the voice of the customer," said Eric Johnson, Nintex CEO. "His breadth of business expertise—coupled with his deep knowledge of the process automation market, and the unique challenges customers face in managing their processes—make him the perfect addition to the team at Nintex."

"I'm excited to join Nintex at such a pivotal time. Customers are excited about the opportunity process automation offers them to help transform their organization and create a sustainable process culture," said Jet Theuerkauf. "As the process experts Nintex are best placed to help customers take advantage of these opportunities and I'm excited to help lead them through this important transformation."

To learn how more organizations across every industry are going digital faster and transforming the way people work with the Nintex Process Platform, visit https://www.nintex.com/why-nintex/case-studies/.

About Nintex
Nintex is the global standard for process intelligence and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Process Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

