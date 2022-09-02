Hematology Analyzer Market to Record Robust Compound Annual Growth Rate During 2021-2030

Rise in prevalence of blood disorders such as anemia, blood cancers, hemorrhagic conditions, infections in the blood, technological advancements in hematology

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is 3 part hematology analyzer?

The 3-part differential analyzer measures the volume of white blood cells electrically and classifies the cells, based on their size, into three groups: a small white blood cell group (lymphocytes), a medium-sized white blood cell group (monocytes, eosinophils, and basophils), and a large white blood cell group.

Rise in prevalence of blood disorders such as anemia, blood cancers, hemorrhagic conditions, and infections in the blood, technological advancements in hematology analyzers, and increase in demand for automated hematology analyzer coupled with rising preference toward high sensitivity hematology analyzer are some factors that boost the growth of the market. Furthermore, growth opportunities in emerging economics are expected to create a lucrative opportunity for market growth.

The global Hematology Analyzer Market Generated $1.96 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $3.94 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an in-depth analysis of market size, future estimations, emerging and current trends, and key players.

Growth in cases of blood diseases such as anemia, blood cancers, hemorrhagic conditions, and infections in the blood, technological advancements in hematology analyzers, and rise in adoption of automated hematology analyzer coupled with rising preference towards high sensitivity hematology analyzer are principle driving factors which boost growth of the hematology analyzer market. However, high cost of hematology analyzers, and stringent regulatory policies for hematology analyzers, are some key challenges which hinder growth of the market. On the contrary, growth opportunities in emerging economics create an opportunity for the manufacturers to tap and capitalize on the market.

COVID -19 impact scenario:

The COVID-19 outbreak disturbed workflows in the healthcare industry across the globe.

A few subdomains of healthcare industry had to pause or shut their operations due to lockdown and lack of workforce.

The pandemic affected the hematology analyzer market positively, attributing to an increase in focus on the hematology parameters to assess the COVID-19 infection.

The report segments the global hematology analyzer market on the basis of end-user, product & services, type, and region.

Based on product & services, the reagents & consumables segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the instruments segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on the type, the fully automated hematology analyzer segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourth of the global hematology analyzer market. The same segment is expected to lead during the forecast period, manifesting a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report also covers the semi-automated hematology analyzer segment.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead during the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Leading players of the global hematology analyzer market analyzed in the research include Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter Inc.), Boule Diagnostics AB, Hobira Ltd, F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthineers, Stratec SE (Diatron MI Plc.), Nihon Kohden Corporation, and Sysmex Corporation.

