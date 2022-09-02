Hayden Pond open for Labor Day weekend

Hayden Pond is once again open for anglers just in time for the Labor Day weekend.

Access to the popular fishing pond, located south of Salmon, was temporarily closed in early July after the dilapidated bridge spanning Hayden Creek was removed and replaced with a new, safer bridge.

“The pond just received a healthy stocking of trout, and we’re happy to re-open just in time for the Labor Day weekend,” said Windy Schoby, Fishing and Boating Access Coordinator for IDFG’s Salmon Region.

The new bridge will allow for safe access of fish stocking trucks and maintenance equipment needed for future improvements planned for the area. A new concrete vault toilet will be installed later this fall.

Hayden Creek Pond is a great family fishing destination with a picnic shelter, tables, grills, and restroom. Anglers will find ample bank fishing opportunities and a dock for anglers with limited mobility. The 1.7 acre pond is located 24 miles south of Salmon on Highway 28 and three mile south on the Hayden Creek Road. Access to the area is by a short walk across the new bridge spanning Hayden Creek.

The project was funded by Idaho Fish and Game fishing license sales.