Jeffrey Shapiro Appointed New Inspector General 

BOSTON — Governor Charlie Baker, Attorney General Maura Healey and Auditor Suzanne Bump today announced the appointment of Jeffrey Shapiro to serve as the next Inspector General. Shapiro is an attorney who currently serves as the Commonwealth’s First Deputy Comptroller and previously worked for the Middlesex County District Attorney and the Office of the Attorney General. Shapiro replaces former Inspector General Glenn Cunha, who served two five-year terms from 2012 until 2022.

“Jeffrey Shapiro brings a wide range of experience in legal matters, financial management and government accountability that will serve him well as Inspector General,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “He has spent his career dedicated to public service, and his experience will be a strong asset to the Commonwealth as he takes on this new role.”

“I want to congratulate and welcome Jeffrey Shapiro on his appointment as Inspector General,” said Attorney General Maura Healey. “The Attorney General’s Office works closely with the Inspector General on important investigations and oversight actions, and I look forward to collaborating with Inspector General Shapiro and the hardworking staff of his office in the future.”

“Jeffrey Shapiro has proven himself to be a solid leader with deep experience in financial governance,” said Auditor Suzanne M. Bump.

The Office of the Inspector General (OIG) is an independent agency that prevents and detects fraud, waste and abuse of public funds and public property and promotes transparency and efficiency in government. The OIG serves the residents of Massachusetts, state and local governments, and those who work with the government. The Governor, Attorney General and State Auditor are statutorily charged with selecting, by majority vote, an Inspector General for a term of five years, which is renewable once. Learn more about the OIG at their website.

About Jeffrey Shapiro

Jeffrey Shapiro has served as the First Deputy Comptroller in the Office of the Comptroller of the Commonwealth since March 2017, spanning the tenure of three Comptrollers. Shapiro also served as Acting Comptroller from October 2017 until December 2017 during a time when the position of Comptroller was vacant. The Office of the Comptroller is an independent state agency that oversees financial and payroll systems for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, focusing on risk management and transparency. As First Deputy Comptroller, Shapiro has led the Office’s work to protect the Commonwealth’s statewide financial and payroll systems, safeguard personally identifiable information, mitigate cybersecurity risks, and provide guidance to state agencies. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he developed processes to expedite the disbursement of funds to support the purchasing of personal protective equipment and led the Office’s statewide effort to track federal pandemic-related funds. From August 2015 until March 2017, Shapiro served as Deputy Comptroller and Chief Operating Office for the Office of the Comptroller. In this capacity, he provided counsel and advice on daily operations, policy development, public communications and legal matters for the Office of the Comptroller.

Shapiro previously served as Chief Operating Officer in the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office, from June 2013 until August 2015. In this role, he managed the business operations for the Office, which is one of the largest district attorney’s offices in the country. From June 2012 until June 2013, he served as the Director of Resource Management in the Office of the Comptroller. Prior to that, he worked in the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office as the Director of Administration and Finance from January 2007 until June 2012. From December 1998 until January 2007, Shapiro worked in the Office of the Attorney General, holding several leadership positions including Chief of Staff and Senior Counselor to the Attorney General. Before working at the Office of the Attorney General, Shapiro was an Assistant District Attorney in the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office, and before that a legislative assistant for former U.S. Congressman Martin Meehan. Shapiro earned his J.D. from Suffolk University Law School in February 1997 and his B.A. from Brandeis University in May 1989. He lives with his family in Needham.

