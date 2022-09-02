Gov. Wolf Announces Local Governments Receiving Nearly $500 Million in Second Round of American Rescue Plan Funding

County and municipal governments that received local fiscal recovery ARPA funding in 2021 will automatically receive the new allocations the week of Sept. 12

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced that nearly $500 million will be distributed to local governments in the second and final round of Local Fiscal Recovery funding provided by the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

“Thanks to President Joe Biden, local governments across Pennsylvania are receiving a second round of ARPA funding to help plan for the future needs of their communities,” said Gov. Wolf. “The U.S. Treasury has expanded the uses of this funding, which allow additional expenditures such as affordable housing development options, public sector hiring, and eligible water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure projects. This funding is an investment in the commonwealth’s communities and economy.”

The $491,504,064 will be distributed to the eligible local governments that are not metropolitan cities or counties – called non-entitlement units of local government (NEUs) – that originally requested and received the first round of funding in 2021. The second and final program payment is expected to be disbursed to eligible NEUs the week of Sept. 12.

As part of the American Rescue Plan signed by President Biden, the federal government has provided a total of approximately $6.1 billion to Pennsylvania counties, metropolitan cities, and local government units to support pandemic response efforts, replace lost revenue, support economic stabilization for households and businesses, and address systemic public health and economic challenges.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Elizabeth Rementer, Governor’s Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov, 717.783.1116

