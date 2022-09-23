Submit Release
VEERUM deepens relationship with AWS through AWS Foundational Technical Review

Building on its existing relationship with AWS, VEERUM has passed an AWS Foundational Technical Review.

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VEERUM, a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider, today announced it has passed an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Foundational Technical Review (FTR). An AWS FTR allows AWS Partners to identify and remediate risks in software or solutions. An AWS Partner Solutions Architect reviews products and solutions against a specific set of requirements based on AWS Well-Architected Framework best practices. Passing the AWS FTR validates that VEERUM’s digital twin technology meets the best practice standards for security, reliability, and operational excellence.

"VEERUM is well-known for adhering to best security practices while exceeding in client experience.” says Stuart Barvir, Vice President and Global Head of Business Development at VEERUM. “Passing the AWS FTR demonstrates that VEERUM’s products are built using best practices, ensuring security, reliability, and operational excellence, as defined by the AWS Well-Architected Framework.”

With VEERUM on AWS, customers can easily future-proof their digital assets in the cloud. VEERUM breaks down data silos and provides organizations with real-time visibility of all their asset data. The solution provides end-to-end reporting and analytics capabilities by aggregating client data in a common 3D web viewer, helping organizations access, understand, and share their data more effectively. This improves operational efficiencies, resulting in optimized asset outcomes while working remotely.

Find the VEERUM solution on the AWS Partner Solution Finder here.

About VEERUM
VEERUM allows you to be on site without going to site. VEERUM provides the primary visualization and analytics application to combine all CAD, geospatial, document management, IoT, and operational systems. Clients can now elevate all their siloed and valuable data into an easy-to-use cloud-based application. Our clients are accelerating the transition to digital asset ownership, effectively building and maintaining the world's critical infrastructure. Go live in 48 hours with VEERUM. For additional information: veerum.com.

Emily Wallace
VEERUM
