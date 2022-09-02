Houston Discount Realtor Disrupts Market, Offering Full-Service Discount Representation
Greater Houston Area Realtor, Tony Bruti, is making no mistakes by offering Full-Service Real Estate Services to his clients at a Fraction of typical fees.
I want EVERYONE to know I'm a Full-Service Realtor, dedicated to providing the best client experience in every way. Just because you pay less doesn't mean you get anything less than excellent service.”HOUSTON, TX, USA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tony's career in real estate started over 30 years ago. It began with managing the family land development and building business which led to the purchase of the building business where he developed and built approximately 30 homes a year. After retiring from the building business in 2009, Tony started his real estate sales business. To date, he has successfully closed hundreds of transactions all over the Houston area. Tony once worked his way into management as general branch manager of a large brokerage firm in Houston and has mentored and coached over 100 agents so far in his career. Currently, Tony is furthering his career as a Full-Service Discount Realtor and team lead of The Bruti Group brokered by 1 Percent Lists Greater Houston.
— Tony Bruti
But why a Discount Real Estate Model? Tony's interest was piqued when he saw an advertisement for 1 Percent Lists in an industry magazine. He wondered how can this business model be profitable at a third of the commissions. After investigating and talking with agents that were already working this model he soon realized that helping his clients save money on the sale of their homes would result in many more clients to help, which would lead to many more transactions year over year.
Over the years Tony has been affiliated with several national real estate brands but none offered the value proposition to the client that 1 Percent Lists does. "In actuality," Tony says, "all other real estate companies offer the same services to the consumer, and it's up to each agent to make themselves stand out above all the thousands of other real estate agents with which they compete. This can be very difficult and costly to achieve." Tony chose 1 Percent Lists because of its "built-in" value proposition, the brand itself says it all. As a 1 Percent Lists agent and discount Realtor, Tony now offers his clients real value that saves each client thousands of dollars in commission costs on every transaction.
Tony is already seeing huge success in every market he works in. Saving his clients tens of thousands of dollars on the sale of their homes is what drives him to be the best Realtor he can be. With his 1 Percent Lists value proposition, Tony expects to help many many more people sell their homes increasing his market share substantially making him one of the top producing listing agents in the Greater Houston area.
