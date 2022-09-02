U.S. IVD Market Trends, Demands and Business Outlook 2017 - 2023

U.S. IVD Market accounted for $15,746 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $20,707 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2017 to 2023.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "U.S. IVD Market by Product Type (Reagents, Instruments, and Software & Services), by Technique (Immunodiagnostics, Blood Testing, Molecular Diagnostics, Tissue Diagnostics, Clinical Chemistry, and Other IVD Techniques), by Application (Infectious Diseases, Cancer, Cardiac Diseases, Immune System Disorders, Nephrological Diseases, Gastrointestinal Diseases, and Other Indications), and by End Users (Standalone Laboratory, Hospitals, Academic and Medical Schools, Point of Care Testing, and Others) - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase in prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, diabetes, and lifestyle diseases and increase in geriatric population in the U.S. primarily drives the market. In addition, implementation of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and increase in adoption of automated instruments in laboratories that enable accurate and fast test results have increased the IVD market growth. Furthermore, advert of point of care diagnosis and personalized medicine is anticipated to boost the market growth. However, lack of favorable reimbursement policies and stringent government regulations associated to the product approval, manufacturing, and sale of IVD are expected to hamper the market growth. Ongoing R&D activities related to IVD are anticipated to present new opportunities for the market.

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC., ALERE INC., BIOMERIEUX, DANAHER CORPORATION, F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE AG, BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY, BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, BAYER AG, SYSMEX CORPORATION, JOHNSON & JOHNSON

