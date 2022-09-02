DST Advisory Group Recognized as Top 5000 Growth Company by Inc. Magazine

DST has made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for 2022

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DST Advisory Group is honored to be recognized as one of the fastest growing private companies in the US by Inc. Magazine. DST President Diane Stogiannes congratulates the entire team in achieving this accomplishment. "We did it together through hard work and a successful strategy in a competitive sector," says Diane.

Founded in 2016, DST Advisory Group specializes in one specific area: Working with companies to support innovation by qualifying for Research & Development tax credits. Many companies don't realize their research and development activities can be supported through the Research Tax Credit (RTC). DST evaluates this work to identify qualified activities, and provides a process to back up claims that will withstand IRS scrutiny. With offices in Michigan and Texas, DST works with clients across the US.

According to Mrs. Stogiannes, "DST helps companies that are already using the RTC to maximize their qualified work, and we guide companies that have never applied for the credit. We also compete against much larger accounting firms that include R&D tax credit consulting as one of many services. But this is all we do."

Each year, Inc. Magazine ranks private companies across the US by measuring their financial growth over a three year period. In 2022, DST Advisory Group achieved the number 3231 overall position on this prestigious list, and number 218 in the Financial Services category. From Diane, "We know we're in some great company. DST offers our congratulations to all the businesses that made this year's Inc. 5000 list."

It starts with around 7 million companies, and from that it distills down to 5000. Scott Omelianuk, Editor-In-Chief of Inc. Media, helps put this achievement in perspective: "Being on the Inc. 5000 means you're among the top .07% of companies in the country in terms of growth. Now that is something worth celebrating."

"DST is grateful to all our clients for choosing to work with us over the years. Without you, we wouldn't be here," says Diane. If your company is interested in exploring a working relationship with DST, get in touch for a no cost, no obligation consultation to learn more about the Research Tax Credit and DST's proven process for success.

