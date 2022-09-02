Adam G. Kelly, Esquire, to Receive the 2022 American Inns of Court Professionalism Award for the Federal Circuit

Adam G. Kelly has been selected to receive the prestigious 2022 American Inns of Court Professionalism Award for the Federal Circuit. Judge Richard Taranto will present the award to Kelly in Washington, D.C., on September 9. Kelly is a partner at the law firm Loeb & Loeb LLP in Chicago and focuses in patent litigation.

"[W]e have witnessed Adam champion the Chicago and national intellectual property bar in education, ethics, and professionalism for many years," writes Amy C. Ziegler, Esquire, president of the Richard Linn American Inn of Court, who nominated Kelly for the award. "He is not only a leader to those of us in the profession but is a leader for the legal profession itself."

A partner at Loeb & Loeb since 2007, Kelly is a nationally acclaimed counselor in intellectual property law with experience both in the United States and abroad. He helps clients in such industries as agriculture, biotechnology, and medical devices use their intellectual property to increase revenue and defends them against intellectual property actions in many jurisdictions. He also advises clients on matters before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and the European Patent Office. The Best Lawyers in America recognized him as "lawyer of the year" in patent litigation for Chicago this year. Since 2016, The Best Lawyers in America has also named him "best lawyer" in patent litigation, intellectual property litigation, and patent law.

In addition to his law practice, Kelly has also helped shape the next generation of intellectual property lawyers. He has taught intellectual property courses as an adjunct faculty member at the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law, where he earned his law degree in 2002. He has also written on patent law for The Bencher and other publications including Claim Construction in the Federal Circuit.

Kelly is past president of the Richard Linn American Inn of Court. In 2020, he introduced the Honorable Arlander Keys Scholarship, which offers funding and mentorship to a student enrolled in a law school at a historically Black college or university. At the same time, Kelly served as president of the Intellectual Property Law Association of Chicago, the nation's oldest intellectual property organization.

Kelly earned an undergraduate degree in biology from Indiana University in 1997 and a master's degree in biology from Purdue University in 1998.

The American Inns of Court, headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, inspires the legal community to advance the rule of law by achieving the highest level of professionalism through example, education, and mentoring. The organization's membership includes nearly 30,000 federal, state, and local judges; lawyers; law professors; and law students in nearly 370 chapters nationwide. More information is available at www.innsofcourt.org.

