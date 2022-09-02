Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,408 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 232,038 in the last 365 days.

RBC announces $100,000 donation to support immediate humanitarian and relief efforts in Pakistan

TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - RBC today announced a donation of $100,000 to the Red Cross Pakistan Floods Appeal to provide aid for immediate and future humanitarian needs.

Driving a 600 per cent increase in the country's average rain fall, Pakistan's monsoon season has devastated regions across the country and millions of people are in desperate need of safe shelter, clean water and food.

Those wanting to help support relief efforts are encouraged to donate to the Canadian Red Cross online at www.redcross.ca, by calling 1-800-418-1111, or by donating at any RBC branch in Canada from September 2 – 27, 2022.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 92,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

SOURCE RBC

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/02/c7737.html

You just read:

RBC announces $100,000 donation to support immediate humanitarian and relief efforts in Pakistan

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.