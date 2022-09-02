U.S. Department of Education Awards Over $35 Million to Alaska Native Education Program to Support Unique Experience of Alaska Native Students
|
Grantee
|
Project Name
|
Award Amount
|
Alaska Pacific University
|
Tumyaraa: The Path Bridging Program Project
|
$817,394
|
Arctic Slope Community Foundation
|
Aullaaġvik – Indigenous Educator Apprenticeship Development
|
$784,256
|
Bering Strait School District
|
Circle of Learning
|
$1,577,682
|
Bristol Bay Native Corporation Education Foundation
|
Bristol Bay Teaching and Learning Collaborative Project
|
$1,419,852
|
Calista Education and Culture, Inc.
|
The Yuuyaraq Cultural Immersion Camps project
|
$2,264,012
|
Central Council Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska
|
Kei Naltseen Haa Sgóoni (Our School is Being Strengthened)
|
$1,243,485
|
Clare Swan Early Learning Center
|
La’a Kenu Enhancement
|
$778,632
|
Cook Inlet Tribal Council
|
Schoolyard Enhancement program
|
$1,278,286
|
Douglas Indian Association
|
Haa Shuka Kaawu Jooni Aya Oowahaan (We Are Our Ancestor's Dream); Anax Yaa Andagan Ye Daakahidi: (Where the Sun Rays Touch First) Cultural Historic Education and Language Preservation Center
|
$1,499,770
|
Doyon Foundation
|
Doyon Languages Online in the Classroom Project
|
$145,621
|
Fairbanks Native Association
|
Fairbanks Native Association’s Native Learners Project
|
$1,219,608
|
Goldbelt Heritage Foundation
|
Haa Shuká Tundatáani
|
$797,074
|
Goldbelt Heritage Foundation
|
Yee Yeex̱ Kawdliyáas'
|
$464,004
|
Kawerak, Inc.
|
Early Language and Culture Revitalization: Language Immersion Project
|
$750,000
|
Klawock City School District
|
SOAR
|
$918,360
|
Knik Tribe, Inc.
|
Building For the Future
|
$1,499,809
|
Knik Tribe, Inc.
|
Talgunda Huhghighilyahda Dena’ina (Ready for Tomorrow)
|
$1,499,568
|
Knik Tribe, Inc.
|
Kununi a Dena’Ina (Gathering of Food)
|
$1,447,486
|
Knik Tribe, Inc.
|
Alaska STEAM Hub
|
$1,462,752
|
Project GRAD Kenai Peninsula
|
POWER UP Project, Promoting Opportunity, Wisdom, Education, and Resilience for Underserved Populations
|
$1,127,885
|
Saint Mary's School District
|
Saint Mary’s City School District Yupʻik Culture Project
|
$911,683
|
Sealaska Heritage Institute
|
Opening the Box: Culturally Responsive STEAM Education for Middle School
|
$2,636,381
|
Sealaska Heritage Institute
|
Indigenizing and Transforming Teacher and Administrator Preparation
|
$2,158,514
|
Sealaska Heritage Institute
|
Át Koowaháa: Expanding the Tlingit Culture, Language, and Literacy Program’s Dual Language Pathway for Alaska Native Students project
|
$2,136,591
|
Sealaska Heritage Institute
|
Our Ancestors’ Echoes: Xaad Kil, Sm’algyax, and Lingit
|
$1,909,341
|
Tyonek Tribal Conservation District
|
Tyonek Youth Conservation Science Program for Alaska Native Youth
|
$358,100
|
Yukon Koyukuk School District
|
The MACSS Project - Math And Computer Science for Students
|
$1,244,982
|
Yukon Koyukuk School District
|
Yukon Koyukuk School District CAREERS
|
$961,828