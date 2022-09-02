Submit Release
U.S. Department of Education Awards Over $35 Million to Alaska Native Education Program to Support Unique Experience of Alaska Native Students

Grantee 

Project Name 

Award Amount

Alaska Pacific University 

Tumyaraa: The Path Bridging Program Project 

$817,394  

Arctic Slope Community Foundation

Aullaaġvik – Indigenous Educator Apprenticeship Development 

$784,256

Bering Strait School District

Circle of Learning 

$1,577,682

Bristol Bay Native Corporation Education Foundation

Bristol Bay Teaching and Learning Collaborative Project

$1,419,852 

Calista Education and Culture, Inc. 

The Yuuyaraq Cultural Immersion Camps project

$2,264,012

Central Council Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska

Kei Naltseen Haa Sgóoni (Our School is Being Strengthened)

$1,243,485  

Clare Swan Early Learning Center 

La’a Kenu Enhancement 

$778,632  

Cook Inlet Tribal Council 

Schoolyard Enhancement program 

$1,278,286  

Douglas Indian Association 

Haa Shuka Kaawu Jooni Aya Oowahaan (We Are Our Ancestor's Dream); Anax Yaa Andagan Ye Daakahidi: (Where the Sun Rays Touch First) Cultural Historic Education and Language Preservation Center 

$1,499,770  

Doyon Foundation 

Doyon Languages Online in the Classroom Project 

$145,621 

Fairbanks Native Association 

Fairbanks Native Association’s Native Learners Project 

$1,219,608  

Goldbelt Heritage Foundation 

Haa Shuká Tundatáani 

$797,074  

Goldbelt Heritage Foundation 

Yee Yeex̱ Kawdliyáas' 

$464,004  

Kawerak, Inc. 

Early Language and Culture Revitalization: Language Immersion Project 

$750,000  

Klawock City School District 

SOAR 

$918,360  

Knik Tribe, Inc. 

Building For the Future 

$1,499,809  

Knik Tribe, Inc. 

Talgunda Huhghighilyahda Dena’ina (Ready for Tomorrow) 

$1,499,568  

Knik Tribe, Inc. 

Kununi a Dena’Ina (Gathering of Food) 

$1,447,486  

Knik Tribe, Inc. 

Alaska STEAM Hub 

$1,462,752  

Project GRAD Kenai Peninsula 

POWER UP Project, Promoting Opportunity, Wisdom, Education, and Resilience for Underserved Populations 

$1,127,885  

Saint Mary's School District 

Saint Mary’s City School District Yupʻik Culture Project 

$911,683  

Sealaska Heritage Institute 

Opening the Box: Culturally Responsive STEAM Education for Middle School 

$2,636,381  

Sealaska Heritage Institute 

Indigenizing and Transforming Teacher and Administrator Preparation 

$2,158,514  

Sealaska Heritage Institute 

Át Koowaháa: Expanding the Tlingit Culture, Language, and Literacy Program’s Dual Language Pathway for Alaska Native Students project 

$2,136,591  

Sealaska Heritage Institute 

Our Ancestors’ Echoes: Xaad Kil, Sm’algyax, and Lingit 

$1,909,341  

Tyonek Tribal Conservation District 

Tyonek Youth Conservation Science Program for Alaska Native Youth 

$358,100  

Yukon Koyukuk School District 

The MACSS Project - Math And Computer Science for Students 

$1,244,982  

Yukon Koyukuk School District 

Yukon Koyukuk School District CAREERS 

$961,828  

