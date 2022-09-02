Global Industrial Dehumidifier Market Is Expected to Reach $1,411.7 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Extensive applications in the pharmaceutical and food and beverage industry, increase in the demand for electronics products, and rise in standard of living among people are expected to drive the growth of the global industrial dehumidifier market. Closed manufacturing facilities, reduced workforce, and other supply chain challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global industrial dehumidifier market generated $839.3 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.411.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $839.3 million Market Size in 2031 $1,411.7 billion CAGR 5.2% No. of Pages in Report 207 Segments Covered Type, Installation, End User Industry, and Region. Drivers Increase in the standard of living Growth of the electronics industry Opportunities Extensive applications in the pharmaceutical and food and beverage industry Surge in penetration of e-commerce platforms Restrains Extortionate cost of investment and maintenance Limited to specific consumers

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global industrial dehumidifier market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various industrial manufacturing facilities, including those of industrial humidifiers, which adversely impacted their demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides, strict ban on the import and export of raw materials further aggravated the impact on the market, which further delayed the manufacturing process.

This is majorly due to the stringent social distancing restrictions imposed by the government to significantly curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global industrial dehumidifier market based on type, installation, end user industry, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the refrigerant segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more nearly half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The adsorption segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Based on installation, the floor segment held the largest market share in 2021, garnering around three-fifths of the global market, and is and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The ceiling segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user industry, the food and beverage segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding around one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The warehousing segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across the Asia-Pacific region held the domaining market share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The LAMEA region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global industrial dehumidifier market report include Bry-Air, Carrier Global Corporation, Condair Group, Dantherm Group, Hangzhou Conloon Electric Co., Johnson Controls International Plc, Munters Group AB, Refcon Technologies and Systems Pvt. Ltd., Trane Technologies Plc, and Zhejiang Oulun Electric Co., Ltd.

The report analyzes these key players in the global industrial dehumidifier market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

