Ghana's Mybitstore app becomes the Paxful and Coinbase of Africa with over 250 payment methods
Ghanaian cryptocurrency trading industry has received a significant boost, which is the single biggest boost for the purchasing, selling, and using of cryptocurrencies.”LAGOS, LAGOS, NIGERIA, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An African-based crypto trading platform has merged the peer-to-peer functionality of Paxful and the direct sales of crypto approach by Coinbase into a multi-functional app.
— Mr. Benjamin Anderson
Using its secure escrow system, a program created by Ghanaian tech developer Benjamin Anderson, allows cryptocurrency traders from all over the world to buy Bitcoin and sell Bitcoin using peer-to-peer means or local payment systems.
The Mybitstore app offers a platform for the exchange of mobile money for bitcoin as well as the buying, selling, and receiving of bitcoin. Additionally, consumers can exchange their unused gift cards for bitcoin and vice versa.
Mybitstore, which is accessible through the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, offers users a free bitcoin wallet and supports over 250 payment options, such as mobile money (such as Tigo Cash, Vodafone Cash, and MTN Mobile Money), bank transfers, in-person cash payments, Chipper Cash, Paypal, Perfect Money, and Western Union.
Mr. Benjamin Anderson stated in a recent interview saying
“That the Ghanaian cryptocurrency trading industry has received a significant boost, by discovering a working system which allows the purchasing, selling, and using of cryptocurrencies with ease.”
He further stated that, “Despite the relatively extensive use of cryptocurrencies in Ghana, there happens to be a major problem in trust with the use of the traditional Peer to Peer mode of exchange. The Mybitstore has made a ground breaking edge in creating a better mode of payment, whereby peer to peer trades are now secured and fully monitored.”
The use of holding, and trading of virtual or digital currencies, such as Bitcoin, have recently undergone changes, which the Bank of Ghana has taken note of. The Bank of Ghana is now spending a significant part of its budget to improve the payments and settlements system, including the use of digital currencies, as well as to establish cyber security policies to further protect electronic and online financial activities.
He Further stated,
“A change is presently being made that bringing the electronic payments industry up to speed with international standards and match it with the rapidly changing global electronic payments landscape, and increase the scope in which payments can be made and converted across Africa.
Regarding cyber security, Mr. Anderson assures that the app is designed to automatically combat and eliminate all threats. Making the Mybitstore app a safe haven for every user."
"Trust and security are at the heart of every financial transaction. By utilizing a few particular features, the app is designed to allay any uncertainties and safety worries. Mybitstore holds the bitcoin in its safe escrow until you sell any of the tradable cryptos. Mybitstore moderates all transactions with inconsistencies through the raise dispute option to ensure smooth and successful trades” he continued.
With a rating system, buyers and sellers can rate each other after successful business transactions hereby increasing the credibility of every user.
