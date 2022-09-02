Governor Phil Scott to Visit Montreal on Two-Day Trade Mission

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott and officials from the Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) will be in Montreal, Quebec, September 6-7 to meet with business and government leaders, and attend the International Aerospace Innovation Forum.

Since taking office, the Scott Administration has made strengthening business ties with Canada, the state’s largest trading partner, a priority. In 2020, Vermont exported over $918 million in goods to Canada and imported $1.7 billion in goods. There are 66 Canadian-owned businesses employing nearly 3,000 workers in Vermont.

“Vermont and Canada – Quebec in particular – have a long-standing relationship, and me and my team have been committed to strengthening our ties to the benefit of both of our regions,” said Governor Scott. “There are so many opportunities – many of which we’ve already advanced – to grow our economic and educational partnerships, coordinate our efforts to mitigate climate change with a focus on electrifying transportation and using cleaner energy, and give our businesses access to bigger markets. I look forward to visiting next week to reconnect directly with our Canadian friends, and further many of these efforts.”

In November of 2021, Governor Scott announced the selection of Vermont’s first-ever Trade and Investment Representative and Liaison in Canada, CIDEP, whose mission is to work to contact Canadian business looking to expand into the United States, and promote Vermont. The Administration worked closely with this Montreal team to support the trade mission’s economic development goals.

This will be the Governor’s eighth official visit to Canada and will include meetings with the U.S. Ambassador to Canada, CEOs of Canadian companies, Chamber of Commerce officials, provincial and city leadership, and more.

Public, Open-Press Events

Wednesday, September 7

10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.: Walk-through of the Aero Montréal Innovation Forum - Palais des Congrès, 1001 Place Jean-Paul-Riopelle, Montreal

11:30 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.: Montreal Council on Foreign Relations luncheon on Reinforcing Vermont and Quebec’s Economic Relation - Sofitel Montréal - 1155 Sherbrooke St. W., Montréal H3A 2N3

Governor Scott to deliver remarks at approximately 1:00 p.m.

1:45 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.: Media availability immediately following the luncheon with the Governor and Quebec officials. Members of the press who plan to participate should RSVP to Mathieu Frasier at mfraser@corim.qc.ca.