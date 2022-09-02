At 5.10% CAGR, Global Fire Doors Market Size To Hit US$ 16.6 Billion by 2028 | Fire Doors Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

[227+ Pages Report] The size & share of the Global Fire Doors Market is predicted to grow around USD 16.6 Billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.10% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Hormann, MeskerDoor, UK Fire Doors Ltd., Nihon Funen, AM Technology, Chase Door, and Republic Doors, Frames, and others.

Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Fire Doors Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Material (Glass, Steel, Timber, Gypsum, Aluminum, Vermiculate Boards) By Product (Hinged, Double Action, Sliding, Fabric Fire Doors/Curtains, Flush Glazed), By Application (Residential, Commercial), By End Use (Internal, External), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028" in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Fire Doors Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 12.3 Billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 5.10% and is anticipated to reach over USD 16.6 Billion by 2028.”

The report analyses the Fire Doors market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Fire Doors market.

What are Fire Doors? How big is the Fire Doors Industry?

Market Overview:

A fire door is a door that is fire-resistant and automatically closes to stop fire and smoke from spreading within the structure. Red paint is typically used to decorate fire doors. It has various parts, including a robust wood frame, fire alarms, fire-resistant glass, an intumescent seal around the door's edges, and devices at the doors that automatically close. When the heat level rises, the intumescent seal expands and fills the gaps between the door and the door frame.

The local authority requires the fire door components to comply with the fire code certifications and approvals (AHJ). Installing a fire door is not as crucial as fire safety. Different fire codes exist, including FD20 and FD30. These codes imply that the fire door has been evaluated to withstand the fire for 20 or 30 minutes, with FD30 being the most frequently utilized fire door.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Fire Doors market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 5.10% between 2022 and 2028.

The Fire Doors market size was worth around US$ 12.3 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 16.6 Billion by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. By product type, the premium self-healing film category dominated the market in 2021.

By application, the automotive industry category dominated the market in 2021.

On the basis of region, North America dominated the global fire doors market in 2021.

Market Dynamics:

The main growth driver for the fire door market is the rise in building safety awareness, which helps to prevent or at least lessen property loss. The government's activities on fire safety and security have significantly contributed to the expansion of the market for fire doors. The need for fire doors in these buildings has increased as the number of commercial and residential structures outfitted with fire-resistant technology has increased. The market for fire doors has grown thanks to their use in both business and residential settings significantly. To provide safety during a fire outbreak, fire doors are built in various locations, including hospitals, schools & colleges, private residential buildings, shopping malls, businesses, and other commercial buildings.

Additionally, the market for fire doors is expected to increase significantly due to the emerging technological innovations regarding the safety and security inside structures. The expansion of the fire doors industry's size can be attributed to increasing investments in R&D activities, the entry of new players, product innovation, technological advancements, efficient resource allocation, and growing competition between business rivals to increase their regional as well as customer bases.

However, the market's expansion may be hampered by the expensive installation and maintenance costs. Contrarily, the building safety norms and government requirements regarding fire safety and security offer new prospects for the growth of the fire doors market.

Fire Doors Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

A temporary decrease in the demand for fire doors is anticipated as a result of the continuing epidemic caused by the coronavirus. A number of engineering and construction projects all over the world have been impacted as a result of the discontinuation of regular operations, as well as a lack of available employees, delays in production, and other related issues. The growing competitiveness among industry players is a crucial factor that contributes to the industry's low growth rates; this trend is being driven by the existence of a large number of regional and international companies.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Fire Doors Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Fire Doors market include:

Hormann

MeskerDoor

UK Fire Doors Ltd.

Nihon Funen

AM Technology

Chase Door

Republic Doors and Frames

Fire Doors Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global fire doors market is segregated based on material, product, application, end-user, and region. Based on material, the market is segregated into the glass, steel, timber, gypsum, aluminum and vermiculate boards. In 2021, the glass segment dominated the global fire doors market. Based on the product, the market is segregated into the hinged, double action, sliding, fabric fire doors/curtains and flush glazed. In 2021, the hinged category dominated the global fire doors market.

Based on application, the market is divided into residential and commercial. In 2021, the residential segment dominated the global fire doors market. Based on end use, the market is segmented into internal and external. In 2021, the outer segment dominated the global fire doors market.

Regional Analysis:

The global fire doors market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America dominated the global market for fire doors in 2021 because it is sought after by various end-use industries. The growing population, assisted by rising urbanization and modifications in domestic manufacturing activity, is one factor that propels the regional market's rise. The government's support of using fire doors and growing construction costs will increase industry demand.

Due to the high risk of fire fatalities in many American states, the need for fire prevention equipment has skyrocketed. Government and institutional actions to guarantee less human and property damage during fire incidents will also be driving factors in the regional demand. Low inflation and friendly environmental regulations will also help with product distribution.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Fire Doors industry?

What is the main driving factors propelling the Fire Doors Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Fire Doors Industry?

What segments does the Fire Doors Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Fire Doors Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 12.3 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 16.6 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.10% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Hormann, MeskerDoor, UK Fire Doors Ltd., Nihon Funen, AM Technology, Chase Door, Republic Doors and Frames, and Others Key Segment By Material, Product, Application, End-use, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

The global Fire Doors market is segmented as follows:

By Material

Glass

Steel

Timber

Gypsum

Aluminum

Vermiculate Boards

By Product

Hinged

Double action

Sliding

Fabric Fire Doors/Curtains

Flush glazed

By Application

Residential

Commercial

By End-use

Internal

External

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Material, Product, Application, End-use, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

