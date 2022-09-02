Hydrogen Vehicle Market 2022: Global Latest Trends & Insights 2028 | Daimler AG., Audi, BMW, General Motors, MAN, VOLVO

Hydrogen Vehicle Market

Overview:

A Hydrogen Vehicle is a hybrid vehicle that runs on hydrogen and battery power. Its battery is powered by lithium-ion batteries, however, it has a hydrogen fuel cell on board that extends its range. These vehicles are becoming more popular in recent years, and they have the potential to offer a range of benefits beyond just driving efficiency. A Hydrogen Vehicle is a great option for individuals who wish to maximize their driving range without sacrificing speed. The fuel tank is constructed of carbon-fiber composites, which are layered dozens of times. Damage to the material only affects a few strands, and does not compromise the safety or durability of the hydrogen tank.

Hydrogen Vehicle Market Competitive Landscape and Segmentation Analysis:

The research includes a number of significant market manufacturers.

Our report focuses on top players in global Hydrogen Vehicle Market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering:

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲: Toyota Motor Corporation, Hyundai Motor Company, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Daimler AG., Audi, BMW, General Motors, MAN, Ford Motor Company, and VOLVO.

Detailed Segmentation:

On the basis of vehicle type, the global hydrogen vehicle market is classified into:

‣ Commercial

‣ Passengers

‣ Others

On the basis of technology, the global hydrogen vehicle market is classified into:

‣ Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell

‣ Alkaline Fuel cell

‣ Solid Oxide Fuel Cell

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

» 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 & 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

Market Dynamics:

Growing stringent regulations imposed by governments towards controlling the carbon emissions from vehicles is expected to propel growth of the global hydrogen vehicle market over the forecast period. Various governments are implementing regulations such as Tier 3, Low Emission Vehicle (LEV), Super Ultra Low Emissions Vehicle (SULEV) regulations to ensure minimum emissions of carbon. For instance, in December 2021, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) U.S., announced finalization of the most ambitious federal greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions standards for light trucks and passenger cars for Model Years 2023 through 2026.

However, high cost of raw materials required for development of hydrogen fuel tanks and hydrogen infrastructure is expected to hinder growth of the global hydrogen vehicle market over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19:

The COVID-19 pandemic affected several industries all over the world including the automotive industry. Due to the virus outbreak many countries imposed stringent regulations of nationwide lockdowns and movement restrictions. This further affected various market activities such as supply channels, manufacturing, and distributions. Due to suspended industrial activities global economy was also disrupted. Thus, the global hydrogen vehicle market witnessed negative impact of COVID-19 pandemic. However, relaxation in lockdown regulations is expected to support the market growth.

Key Takeaways:

• The global hydrogen vehicle market is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period due to growing demand for high-performance, low-emission, and fuel-efficient vehicles. For instance, in June 2021, Tata Motors announced the plans to launch 10 electric vehicles by 2025 making a lead change on carbon footprint.

• Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth in the global hydrogen vehicle market over the forecast period. This is due to high demand and production of automobiles, development of automotive manufacturing industries in countries such as South Korea and Japan.

𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

▪ Research Objectives

▪ Assumptions

▪ Abbreviations

2. Market Purview

▪ Report Description

- Market Definition and Scope

▪ Executive Summary

- Market Snippet, By Type

- Market Snippet, By Application

- Market Snippet, By Region

▪ Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

▪ Market Dynamics

- Drivers

- Restraints

- Market Opportunities

Continue...

