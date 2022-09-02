Air Ambulance Services in North America Market will be Boom of $3,727.8 Million by 2027 | Air Methods, Acadian Air Med

North America Air Ambulance Services Market

The global North America Air Ambulance Services market was valued at US$ 2,248.3 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 3,727.8 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2022 and 2027.

𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄:

Air ambulance service is an advanced medical service which uses air transportation such as airplanes and helicopters. It is the most effective and vital mode of transportation in case of a medical emergency at the hospital, accident site, or at home. It helps to shift critical patients to hospitals and takes less time to travel. It includes trained medical staff equipped with medical treatment facilities used in emergencies and provide immediate medical care. It is effective in serving people in war-torn areas and those affected by natural disasters.

Moreover, air ambulances have trained medical professionals onboard to treat patients in emergency situations en route to the hospital. Air ambulance efficiently addresses the issue of long travel time and difficulty in reaching to remote areas faced in road ambulance service. Thus, air ambulance services have become an essential component of the modern healthcare system.

Market Dynamics

North America Air Ambulance Services Market Competitive Landscape and Segmentation Analysis:

The research includes a number of significant market manufacturers.

Our report focuses on top players in global North America Air Ambulance Services Market:

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:

• Alacura Medical Transportation Management LLC

• Air Methods

• Acadian Air Med, an Acadian company

• Aeromedevac

• AirMed International, LLC

• AirCARE1

• Jet Rescue International

• MedWay Air Ambulance

• IAS Medical

• US Air Ambulance

• Air Medical Group Holdings (AMGH)

• Express Air Medical Transport

• Air Ambulance Worldwide

• AeroCare Medical Transport System, Inc.

• REVA, Inc.

• UNC Health Care

• Aitheras Aviation Group, LLC

• KIDZ Medical Service

• Suncoast Air & Ground Medical Transport

• Classic Air Medical

• Sunrise Air Ambulance, Inc.

• Aero Jet Medical

• Fox Flight Inc.

• WellCare Air Ambulance Services

• Advanced Air Ambulance, Corp.

• American Air Ambulance

• Lifeguard Ambulance Service LLC

• Aviation West Charters, LLC

• PHI Air Medical

Detailed Segmentation:

By Service:

Hospital-based Service

Community-based Service

By Aircraft Type:

Helicopter

Aircraft/Airplane

Rotary Winged Aircraft

Fixed Winged Aircraft

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

» 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 & 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝘆𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀:

The North America air ambulance services market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing incidence of life threatening diseases which require emergency medical response. For instance, as per Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics of 2018, more than 356,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) cases occur in the U.S. every year and 90% cases among them are fatal. The study also stated that in 2017, the survival rate of hospitalized patients after treatment by emergency medical services (EMS) for non-traumatic cardiac OHCA was 29%. The survival rates of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests (OHCA) cases in public places in 2017 was 39.5% and in homes/residences and nursing homes were 27.5% and 18.2%.

However, dearth of global standardization in the North America Air Ambulance Services market all over the world is likely to hamper growth of the global North America Air Ambulance Services market over the forecast period.

𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵:

The epidemic of Covid-19 pandemic adversely impacted several industries. The virus outbreak in China spread across more than 100 countries around the world due to which many countries announced stringent lockdown regulations across nations in order to curb the virus spread. Several industrial operations were disrupted during this period as many businesses were closed down. The pandemic negatively impacted many markets including the one in discussion as product demand and sales significantly declined during the pandemic. However, as the pandemic situation goes back to normal, the market is likely to regain growth.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗧𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗮𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀:

The North America air ambulance services market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period (2020-2027) owing to increasing acquisitions and collaborations.

Among service, the hospital-based service segment is expected to hold a major revenue share in 2027 owing to implementation of air ambulance services by hospitals to enhance patient care. For instance, in September 24, 2020, WellSpan and Air Methods, air medical service providers in the U.S., collaboratively launched a new medical helicopter service to improve access to emergency air transport services for critically injured or sick patients.

