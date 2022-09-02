Submit Release
US RT 2 South N Hero

To all are media outlets.

 

The south bound lane of US RT 2 in North Hero in the vicinity of 4534 is closed due to a motor vehicle crash.  This incident is expected to last for unknown amount of time. Updates will be sent when appropriate. Motorists are advised to be prepared of slow and stopped traffic in the area and to expect delays.

 

This incident is being handled by the Grand Isle County Sheriff's Office.

 

 

Dispatcher Trombino ECD II

Willison VSP

802-534-5993

US RT 2 South N Hero

