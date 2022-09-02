The 20 MSP Announces Six Acquisitions, Bold Vision for the Future

Leading managed IT services provider announces acquisition of six MSPs located in five states.

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 20 MSP, a leading managed IT services provider with offices nationwide, today announced its acquisition of six MSPs located in five different states. This announcement comes during a period of rapid growth for The 20, as the company looks to strengthen its national platform and expand into new markets.

The six companies joining The 20 are Cirrus Technologies, Inc. (Ohio), INGRAIN IT (Wisconsin), Monroy IT Services (Texas), Network Management Solutions (California), Peterson Technology Group (Wisconsin), and Your IT Group (Florida).

As members of The 20's revolutionary growth platform, all six organizations have experienced steady growth over the past several years and success in a variety of industry verticals. In addition, these companies boast a proven track record of client satisfaction and a strong reputation for developing innovative solutions to give clients' businesses a competitive advantage.

With these acquisitions, The 20 seeks to dominate these six markets, and capitalize on the collective expertise and resources to continuously enhance service offerings to keep pace with client businesses' ever-evolving needs.

"This is an incredibly exciting time for everyone involved, and another step forward in The 20's mission to build the best national MSP platform out there," said Tim Conkle, CEO of The 20 MSP. "We've worked closely with these organizations, and know they share our commitment to helping clients succeed through better, smarter technology. These partnerships are not only a great fit operationally, but culturally, too. Great things lie ahead," Conkle added.

These acquisitions by The 20 MSP expand the company's national footprint, and further an aggressive growth plan that mirrors the vigorous consolidation activity being observed across the MSP industry.

Pinecrest Capital Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to The 20 on the acquisitions and associated financing.

The 20 has more acquisitions lined up in the coming months. "The plan is to continue strategically expanding our nationwide footprint through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions," said Conkle. "This is just the beginning."

About The 20 MSP

The 20 MSP has been helping businesses succeed through better technology since 1986.

As a leading provider of managed IT services, The 20 MSP serves hundreds of businesses nationwide, providing each one with white glove service, secure and streamlined IT infrastructure, and 24/7/365 support. We believe in building lasting relationships with clients founded on trust, communication, and the delivery of high-value services for a fair and predictable price. Our clients' success is our success, and we are committed to helping each and every organization we serve leverage technology to secure a competitive advantage and achieve new growth. To learn more, visit https://www.the20msp.com/

About The 20 MSP Group

The 20 is an exclusive business development group for Managed Service Providers (MSP) aimed at dominating and revolutionizing the IT industry with its standardized all-in-one approach. The 20's robust RMM, PSA, and documentation platform ensures superior service for its MSPs' clients utilizing their completely US-based Help Desk and Network Operations Center. Extending beyond proven tools and processes, The 20 touts a proven sales model, a community of industry-leading MSPs, and ultimate scalability. To learn more, visit https://www.the20.com/

